The notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Monday 19th August 2024 at 04.00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) facility for approval of the shareholders for the matter as mentioned above Le Merite Exports Limited has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 19-Aug-2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/07/2024) Le Merite Exports Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on August 19, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2024) Le Merite Exports Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on August 19, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/08/2024) Le Merite Exports Limited has informed the Exchange regarding voting results of Extraordinary General Meeting held on August 19, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/08/2024)