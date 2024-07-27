|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|26 Jul 2024
|19 Aug 2024
|The notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Monday 19th August 2024 at 04.00 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) facility for approval of the shareholders for the matter as mentioned above Le Merite Exports Limited has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 19-Aug-2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/07/2024) Le Merite Exports Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on August 19, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2024) Le Merite Exports Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on August 19, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 19/08/2024) Le Merite Exports Limited has informed the Exchange regarding voting results of Extraordinary General Meeting held on August 19, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.