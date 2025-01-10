iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Le Merite Exports Ltd Balance Sheet

279.45
(-0.75%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:19 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Le Merite Exports Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.48

23.48

17.08

1.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

72.58

72.31

28.41

22.72

Net Worth

96.06

95.79

45.49

24.43

Minority Interest

Debt

88.66

82.64

99.88

53.99

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.02

Total Liabilities

184.72

178.43

145.37

78.44

Fixed Assets

10.42

9.47

2.95

1.62

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.24

2

1.81

1.7

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.1

0.06

0.01

0

Networking Capital

127.06

124.93

132.36

67.15

Inventories

15.67

16.16

12.57

10.13

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

88.98

92.16

126.82

58.5

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

35.41

40.05

24.29

12.16

Sundry Creditors

-11.85

-21.01

-19.14

-11.81

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.15

-2.43

-12.18

-1.83

Cash

44.91

41.98

8.24

7.96

Total Assets

184.73

178.44

145.37

78.43

Le Merite Export : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Le Merite Exports Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.