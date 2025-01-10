Le Merite Exports Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.48
23.48
17.08
1.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
72.58
72.31
28.41
22.72
Net Worth
96.06
95.79
45.49
24.43
Minority Interest
Debt
88.66
82.64
99.88
53.99
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.02
Total Liabilities
184.72
178.43
145.37
78.44
Fixed Assets
10.42
9.47
2.95
1.62
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.24
2
1.81
1.7
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.1
0.06
0.01
0
Networking Capital
127.06
124.93
132.36
67.15
Inventories
15.67
16.16
12.57
10.13
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
88.98
92.16
126.82
58.5
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
35.41
40.05
24.29
12.16
Sundry Creditors
-11.85
-21.01
-19.14
-11.81
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.15
-2.43
-12.18
-1.83
Cash
44.91
41.98
8.24
7.96
Total Assets
184.73
178.44
145.37
78.43
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.