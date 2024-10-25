Board Meeting 6 Dec 2024 6 Dec 2024

Pursuant to Regulations 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (Listing Regulations), and any other applicable regulations we wish to inform you that pursuant to the approval of the Board of Directors at its meeting held on December 06, 2024, inter-alia has considered and approved the following 1. Subject to shareholders approval and/or any other approval as may be required, alteration in the Object Clause of Memorandum of Association (MOA) of the Company

Board Meeting 27 Nov 2024 27 Nov 2024

Le Merite Exports Limited has informed the Exchange regarding allotment of 1491200 securities pursuant to Preferential Issue at its meeting held on November 27, 2024

Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 22 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Le Merite Exports Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/10/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

To consider other business matters Le Merite Exports Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 06, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/09/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 14 Aug 2024

Le Merite Exports Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 14, 2024.

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 22 Jul 2024

To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Le Merite Exports Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 26, 2024. (AS Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024)

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 18 May 2024