Le Merite Exports Ltd Board Meeting

293.55
(1.05%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Le Merite Export CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Dec 20246 Dec 2024
Pursuant to Regulations 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (Listing Regulations), and any other applicable regulations we wish to inform you that pursuant to the approval of the Board of Directors at its meeting held on December 06, 2024, inter-alia has considered and approved the following 1. Subject to shareholders approval and/or any other approval as may be required, alteration in the Object Clause of Memorandum of Association (MOA) of the Company
Board Meeting27 Nov 202427 Nov 2024
Le Merite Exports Limited has informed the Exchange regarding allotment of 1491200 securities pursuant to Preferential Issue at its meeting held on November 27, 2024
Board Meeting25 Oct 202422 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Le Merite Exports Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/10/2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 20243 Sep 2024
To consider other business matters Le Merite Exports Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 06, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/09/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 202414 Aug 2024
Le Merite Exports Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 14, 2024.
Board Meeting26 Jul 202422 Jul 2024
To consider Fund Raising and other business matters Le Merite Exports Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 26, 2024. (AS Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024)
Board Meeting25 May 202418 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, and dividend (if any). Le Merite Exports Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per Nse Announcement dated on 25.05.2024)

Le Merite Export: Related News

No Record Found

