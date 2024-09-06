Recommended Dividend @ 2% i.e., paise 0.20/- per share (face value of Rs. 10/- per share) on the Companys Equity Share Capital for the financial year 2023-24 subject to the Shareholders approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, Le Merite Exports Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 24-Sep-2024 to 30-Sep-2024 for the purpose of Dividend. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/09/2024)