Le Merite Exports Ltd Management Discussions

Global economic overview and outlook:

The global economy faced a turbulent year in CY 2023, marked by rising interest rates and supply chain disruptions exacerbated by geopolitical tensions. Global growth slowed from 3.5% in CY 2022 to an estimated 3.2% in CY 2023, as inflationary pressures impacted both developed and developing nations. However, emerging markets, particularly in Asia and Latin America, showed resilience, with countries like India and Mexico benefiting from foreign capital inflows and robust domestic demand.

Looking ahead to CY 2024, global economic conditions are expected to stabilize as inflationary pressures ease. The IMF projects a modest rebound, driven by recovery in supply chains and policy adjustments aimed at supporting growth while keeping inflation in check. The textile industry is likely to benefit from this, especially as the demand for sustainable and value-added products continues to rise

Indian Economy Overview and Outlook

India continued to stand out as one of the fastest-growing major economies in CY 2023, with strong growth in manufacturing, services, and exports. The country?s GDP growth was supported by increased public infrastructure spending and private consumption. The government?s emphasis on self-reliance ("Aatmanirbhar Bharat") and export-led growth has positioned India favourably in the global market.

For FY 2023-24, the Indian economy is expected to maintain its growth momentum, driven by domestic demand and the expansion of sectors such as textiles, electronics, and pharmaceuticals. The government?s ongoing reforms and incentives for industries, including the setup of textile parks and the production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, are expected to further enhance India?s manufacturing competitiveness

With improved business accessibility, the investment climate is becoming increasingly favourable. Rising consumer confidence, a progressing labour market, and increasing private consumption are encouraging the government to further enhance capital investment and reduce the budget deficit.

Global Textile Industry

The global textile industry encompasses textile manufacturing, refining, and retail clothing. As a multi-billion-dollar sector, it includes the production, refining, and sale of both synthetic and natural fibers. As of 2024, the textile market size is estimated at USD 748 billion and is projected to reach USD 889 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2029. This dynamic market is dominated by key players such as China, the European Union, the US, and India. China holds the position of the largest textile producer and exporter globally. The European Union, with leading countries like Germany, Spain, France, Italy, and Portugal, accounts for more than one-fifth of the global textile industry. India stands as the third-largest textile manufacturer, contributing over 6% to global textile production.

With rapid industrialization and technological advancements, the textile industry is integrating modern installations to enhance production capacity. There is also a notable shift towards natural fibers such as cotton, silk, linen, wool, hemp, jute, and cashmere. These fibers are preferred for their low density and high strength compared to conventional fibers, leading to increased demand for fiber fabrics. Additionally, the post-pandemic focus on hygiene has boosted the popularity of natural fiber fabrics within the textile industry.

Indian Cotton and Textile Market

As one of the largest textile industries globally, the Indian textile industry contributes approximately 2.3% to the country?s GDP, 13% to industrial production, and 12% to total export earnings. India is a leading producer of cotton and jute and the second-largest producer of silk, with 95% of the world?s hand-woven fabric originating from the country. India?s total textile exports are projected to reach USD 65 billion by FY2026, with an expected growth rate of 10% CAGR from 2019-2020 to reach USD 190 billion by 2025-2026.

The Indian textiles and apparel industry boasts strengths across the entire value chain, from fiber, yarn, and fabric to apparel. It is highly diversified, encompassing a wide range of segments, including traditional handloom, handicrafts, wool, and silk products. India has been witnessing robust trade in technical textile products and has consistently been a net exporter. To further boost the sector, the government has launched the Production Linked Incentive Scheme with an approved outlay of 10,683 crore to promote the production of Man-Made Fibre Apparel, Man-Made Fibre Fabric, and technical textile products in the country

Opportunities and Threats: Opportunities

1. Global Market Expansion: With a growing demand for textile products globally, there is a significant opportunity for Indian textile companies to expand their market reach. The increasing preference for sustainable and ethically sourced products positions India well, given its large cotton production base and traditional expertise in textiles.

2. Technological Advancements: The adoption of new technologies such as AI, IoT, and automation can significantly enhance production efficiency, reduce costs, and improve product quality. Investment in smart manufacturing can lead to a competitive advantage.

3. Government Support: The Indian government has introduced several schemes and incentives, such as the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, to boost the textile sector. These initiatives aim to attract investment, promote exports, and create employment opportunities.

4. Sustainability Trends: There is a growing global trend towards sustainability in the textile industry. Companies focusing on sustainable practices, such as using organic cotton, reducing water consumption, and minimizing chemical usage, can tap into the increasing consumer demand for eco-friendly products.

5. E-commerce Growth: The rise of e-commerce platforms presents a significant opportunity for textile companies to reach a wider audience. Digital marketing and online sales can help in capturing the growing online consumer base, both domestically and internationally.

Threats

1. Rising Raw Material Costs: Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials, especially cotton, can impact profitability. Unpredictable weather patterns and global supply chain disruptions can lead to increased costs and supply shortages.

2. Competition from Other Countries: India faces stiff competition from other textile-producing countries like China, Bangladesh, and Vietnam. These countries often have lower production costs and benefit from better infrastructure and more favorable trade agreements.

3. Regulatory Challenges: Compliance with various international standards and regulations can be complex and costly. Changes in trade policies, tariffs, and export-import regulations can pose significant challenges to the industry.

4. Labor Issues: The textile industry is labor-intensive and relies heavily on skilled and semi-skilled workers. Labor shortages, rising labor costs, and issues related to worker rights and safety can affect production and profitability.

5. Environmental Concerns: The textile industry is one of the largest polluters, and increasing environmental regulations can lead to higher compliance costs. Companies need to invest in sustainable practices and technologies to mitigate their environmental impact.

6. Geopolitical Situation: Ongoing international conflicts have caused disruption such as supply chain interruptions and changes in consumer behavior, continue to pose challenges. Companies need to be resilient and adaptable to navigate these uncertainties.

Product Wise Performance

The Annual Report includes essential information, with detailed product-wise performance data available in Notes No. 21 of the Standalone Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements respectively for the financial year ending on March 31, 2024.

Risks and Concerns:

The Management Discussion and Analysis section primarily consists of statements that may include forward-looking predictions based on perceptions and are, as a result, subject to potential risks and uncertainties. It encompasses the collective sum of the Companys expectations, beliefs, assessments, and projections, which may either be forward-looking or pessimistic in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. It is important to note that the actual outcomes may significantly differ from those expressed explicitly or implicitly in this context. Shareholders are advised to consider this factor in conjunction with the Companys financial statements.

Internal Control Systems and Their Adequacy

"The Company maintains a robust system of internal financial controls to ensure our financial statements are accurate and reliable. This system is designed to optimize operations, protect our resources, and ensure timely and precise financial reporting, while also ensuring compliance with all applicable procedures, laws, and regulations. Our team is dedicated to testing and improving the effectiveness of our internal control systems as set by management. Throughout the year, these controls were thoroughly tested, and were pleased to report that no significant weaknesses were found. Our Audit Committee plays a vital role by reviewing and discussing the findings from internal audits in their meetings. They oversee any significant observations and ensure that appropriate actions are taken promptly to address any concerns raised.

Introducing LMEL Company Overview

Le Merite Exports Limited (LMEL), established in 2003, is a prominent name in the cotton yarn and greige fabrics manufacturing industry. Renowned globally, “Le Merite” has become a trusted brand in numerous yarn-importing countries. Our strong relationships with customers and exclusive partnerships in top importing nations, such as Bangladesh, China, Turkey, Portugal, Egypt, Guatemala, South Korea, Spain, Italy, Vietnam, Thailand, Peru, UAE, and the USA, allow us to export to over 25 countries.

At LMEL, we believe in the power of team building and prefer to grow through an asset-light model. Our most significant investment is in acquiring top talent. With our marketing and branding expertise, our goal is to achieve the highest standards of customer satisfaction and loyalty.

CORE-VALUE

At LMEL, we prioritize the well-being of people and the environment, believing that this focus enables us to make a positive impact. We trust in the dedication and capabilities of our team, expecting them to fulfill their responsibilities with unwavering commitment.

Our organization thrives on open and transparent communication, fostering a culture of trust and collaboration. By promoting a positive and inclusive environment, we build strong bonds and mutual respect among our team members.

Embracing sustainability is integral to our values and provides tangible benefits to our business. We believe that integrating sustainability into our operations drives profitability, revenue growth, enhances our reputation, boosts employee engagement, reduces turnover, and facilitates access to capital.

With a steadfast commitment to responsible business practices, we strive to meet our organizational goals while upholding principles of governance, sustainability, and our core values. This approach ensures that our actions align with our broader vision of creating a sustainable future for all.

At LMEL, we recognize the interconnectedness of profitability and sustainability. By operating with integrity, prioritizing sustainability, and staying true to our core values, we are confident in achieving long-term success while positively impacting the world.

Human Capital Management

We believe that a company?s most valuable asset is its human resources. Our philosophy acknowledges employees as dynamic contributors whose skills, dedication, and ingenuity drive the company?s progress and success. We see employees not as passive entities but as active agents responsible for the companys growth and achievement of strategic goals. In line with this belief, we consistently pursue the finest talent available, understanding that excellence, innovation, and adaptability are crucial in navigating a competitive marketplace. By attracting the best talent, we position ourselves to confidently face the complexities of an evolving business landscape.

Details of Significant Changes in the Key Financial Ratios:

Cautionary Statement:

While the statements and views in this report reflect our best judgment, actual future results may differ.