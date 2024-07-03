iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ramgopal Polytex Ltd Share Price

1.55
(-3.13%)
Jul 15, 2019|09:54:04 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.55
  • Day's High1.55
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close1.6
  • Day's Low1.55
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value7.94
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2.25
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Ramgopal Polytex Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

1.55

Prev. Close

1.6

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.55

Day's Low

1.55

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

7.94

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.25

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ramgopal Polytex Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

arrow

Ramgopal Polytex Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Ramgopal Polytex Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:06 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.46%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.46%

Non-Promoter- 0.09%

Institutions: 0.08%

Non-Institutions: 54.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Ramgopal Polytex Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.4

14.4

14.4

14.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.91

-1.37

-0.14

5.24

Net Worth

11.49

13.03

14.26

19.64

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.17

3.82

1.74

4.02

yoy growth (%)

-17.07

119.14

-56.67

-88.84

Raw materials

-2.51

-3.46

-1.71

-3.74

As % of sales

79.14

90.48

98.05

93.06

Employee costs

-0.52

-0.59

-0.64

-0.51

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.31

-0.19

-0.43

-1.7

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.07

-0.09

-0.08

Tax paid

-0.01

0

0

-0.03

Working capital

-0.52

0.39

-0.37

-1.75

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-17.07

119.14

-56.67

-88.84

Op profit growth

-62.07

-29.27

-41.96

10.02

EBIT growth

-468.93

-68.36

-72.78

24.35

Net profit growth

-259.84

-55.6

-74.92

40.67

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Ramgopal Polytex Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ramgopal Polytex Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sanjay Jatia

Non Executive Director

Divya Modi

Independent Director

Panna Lal Jyotshi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manorama A Yadav

Independent Director

Arun Kumar Modi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ramgopal Polytex Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 28 Mar.81 and promoted by Mohanlal R.Jatia of the Ramgopal Group, Ramgopal Polytex Ltd (RPL) is primarily engaged in the business of trading of polymer, yarn etc. The Company manufactures draw twisted yarn in Amgaon, Maharashtra. The Other Group Companies include Ramgopal Textiles (RTL), J M Textiles (JMT) and Universal Luggage Manufacturing Company. The company approached the public in Jan.95, to part-finance the expansion of its draw twisting / texturising capacity from 1200 tpa to 4300 tpa and augment working capital, with an issue of equity shares at a premium of Rs 10, aggregating Rs 21 cr.The company markets polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) manufactured by Itochu Corporation, Japan. It has also been appointed as the selling agent in India to market PVA manufactured by Unitika Kasai, Japan. PVA is used as warp sizing agent for polyester filament yarn. Through close links with leading world producers, the Company provide customers with a consistent supply of high quality products allied with expert technical advice and the latest product innovations. It has built a network of strategically located business associates creating a strong alliance with International producers, traders and end users catering to diverse industries like steel, alloy steel, non ferrous metals and chemicals.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Ramgopal Polytex Ltd share price today?

The Ramgopal Polytex Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ramgopal Polytex Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ramgopal Polytex Ltd is ₹2.25 Cr. as of 15 Jul ‘19

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ramgopal Polytex Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ramgopal Polytex Ltd is 0 and 0.74 as of 15 Jul ‘19

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ramgopal Polytex Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ramgopal Polytex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ramgopal Polytex Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 15 Jul ‘19

What is the CAGR of Ramgopal Polytex Ltd?

Ramgopal Polytex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -66.30%, 6 Month at -50.00%, 3 Month at -49.18% and 1 Month at -16.22%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ramgopal Polytex Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ramgopal Polytex Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Ramgopal Polytex Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.