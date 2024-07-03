SectorTrading
Open₹1.55
Prev. Close₹1.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.55
Day's Low₹1.55
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹7.94
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.25
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.4
14.4
14.4
14.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.91
-1.37
-0.14
5.24
Net Worth
11.49
13.03
14.26
19.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.17
3.82
1.74
4.02
yoy growth (%)
-17.07
119.14
-56.67
-88.84
Raw materials
-2.51
-3.46
-1.71
-3.74
As % of sales
79.14
90.48
98.05
93.06
Employee costs
-0.52
-0.59
-0.64
-0.51
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.31
-0.19
-0.43
-1.7
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.07
-0.09
-0.08
Tax paid
-0.01
0
0
-0.03
Working capital
-0.52
0.39
-0.37
-1.75
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17.07
119.14
-56.67
-88.84
Op profit growth
-62.07
-29.27
-41.96
10.02
EBIT growth
-468.93
-68.36
-72.78
24.35
Net profit growth
-259.84
-55.6
-74.92
40.67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sanjay Jatia
Non Executive Director
Divya Modi
Independent Director
Panna Lal Jyotshi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manorama A Yadav
Independent Director
Arun Kumar Modi
Summary
Incorporated on 28 Mar.81 and promoted by Mohanlal R.Jatia of the Ramgopal Group, Ramgopal Polytex Ltd (RPL) is primarily engaged in the business of trading of polymer, yarn etc. The Company manufactures draw twisted yarn in Amgaon, Maharashtra. The Other Group Companies include Ramgopal Textiles (RTL), J M Textiles (JMT) and Universal Luggage Manufacturing Company. The company approached the public in Jan.95, to part-finance the expansion of its draw twisting / texturising capacity from 1200 tpa to 4300 tpa and augment working capital, with an issue of equity shares at a premium of Rs 10, aggregating Rs 21 cr.The company markets polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) manufactured by Itochu Corporation, Japan. It has also been appointed as the selling agent in India to market PVA manufactured by Unitika Kasai, Japan. PVA is used as warp sizing agent for polyester filament yarn. Through close links with leading world producers, the Company provide customers with a consistent supply of high quality products allied with expert technical advice and the latest product innovations. It has built a network of strategically located business associates creating a strong alliance with International producers, traders and end users catering to diverse industries like steel, alloy steel, non ferrous metals and chemicals.
The Ramgopal Polytex Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ramgopal Polytex Ltd is ₹2.25 Cr. as of 15 Jul ‘19
The PE and PB ratios of Ramgopal Polytex Ltd is 0 and 0.74 as of 15 Jul ‘19
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ramgopal Polytex Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ramgopal Polytex Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 15 Jul ‘19
Ramgopal Polytex Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -66.30%, 6 Month at -50.00%, 3 Month at -49.18% and 1 Month at -16.22%.
