Ramgopal Polytex Ltd Summary

Incorporated on 28 Mar.81 and promoted by Mohanlal R.Jatia of the Ramgopal Group, Ramgopal Polytex Ltd (RPL) is primarily engaged in the business of trading of polymer, yarn etc. The Company manufactures draw twisted yarn in Amgaon, Maharashtra. The Other Group Companies include Ramgopal Textiles (RTL), J M Textiles (JMT) and Universal Luggage Manufacturing Company. The company approached the public in Jan.95, to part-finance the expansion of its draw twisting / texturising capacity from 1200 tpa to 4300 tpa and augment working capital, with an issue of equity shares at a premium of Rs 10, aggregating Rs 21 cr.The company markets polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) manufactured by Itochu Corporation, Japan. It has also been appointed as the selling agent in India to market PVA manufactured by Unitika Kasai, Japan. PVA is used as warp sizing agent for polyester filament yarn. Through close links with leading world producers, the Company provide customers with a consistent supply of high quality products allied with expert technical advice and the latest product innovations. It has built a network of strategically located business associates creating a strong alliance with International producers, traders and end users catering to diverse industries like steel, alloy steel, non ferrous metals and chemicals.