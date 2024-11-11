Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results RAMGOPAL POLYTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, November 11, 2024, inter-alia, to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with other matters as per the agenda of the meeting. We request you to take the same on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024) Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Aug 2024 22 Aug 2024

Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015 In pursuance of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015, this is to inform you that the company has received a Letter of Offer to Buy-Back dated August 13, 2024 from Weisser Trading Company Private Limited to tender equity shares. The Company in their meeting held on August 22, 2024 has approved to participate in buy back of Weisser Trading Company Private Limited and tender 3,69,675 equity shares out of 3,69,675 equity shares held in Weisser Trading Company Private Limited. Thus, our shareholding in Weisser Trading Company Private Limited may get decrease from 7.20% to 0.00% in the Weisser Trading Company Private Limited subject to acceptance of shares in buyback by Weisser Trading Company Private Limited.

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

RAMGOPAL POLYTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday August 07 2024 inter-alia to consider and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with other matters as per the agenda of the meeting. You are requested to take the same on your record. Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Appointment/Re-appointment of Chairman and Managing Director (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 15 May 2024

RAMGOPAL POLYTEX LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday May 29 2024 inter-alia to consider and take on record the Audited Financial Results along with other matters of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 as per the agenda of the meeting. We request you to take the same on your record. Please find enclosed Audited Results along with Auditors unmodified report for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and other outcome of Board Meeting held on May 29, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 29, 2024 Re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 15 Jan 2024