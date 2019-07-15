Ramgopal Polytex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.31
-0.19
-0.43
-1.7
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.07
-0.09
-0.08
Tax paid
-0.01
0
0
-0.03
Working capital
-0.52
0.39
-0.37
-1.75
Other operating items
Operating
-0.28
0.11
-0.89
-3.57
Capital expenditure
-0.14
0.05
0.01
0.22
Free cash flow
-0.42
0.16
-0.88
-3.35
Equity raised
8.69
7.84
8.57
7.75
Investing
1.45
0.72
0.08
5.27
Financing
0.19
0.91
0.03
0.26
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
9.9
9.64
7.8
9.93
