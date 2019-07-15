iifl-logo-icon 1
Ramgopal Polytex Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.55
(-3.13%)
Jul 15, 2019

Ramgopal Polytex FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.31

-0.19

-0.43

-1.7

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.07

-0.09

-0.08

Tax paid

-0.01

0

0

-0.03

Working capital

-0.52

0.39

-0.37

-1.75

Other operating items

Operating

-0.28

0.11

-0.89

-3.57

Capital expenditure

-0.14

0.05

0.01

0.22

Free cash flow

-0.42

0.16

-0.88

-3.35

Equity raised

8.69

7.84

8.57

7.75

Investing

1.45

0.72

0.08

5.27

Financing

0.19

0.91

0.03

0.26

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

9.9

9.64

7.8

9.93

