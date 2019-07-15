iifl-logo-icon 1
Ramgopal Polytex Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.55
(-3.13%)
Jul 15, 2019

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.17

3.82

1.74

4.02

yoy growth (%)

-17.07

119.14

-56.67

-88.84

Raw materials

-2.51

-3.46

-1.71

-3.74

As % of sales

79.14

90.48

98.05

93.06

Employee costs

-0.52

-0.59

-0.64

-0.51

As % of sales

16.48

15.57

37.18

12.77

Other costs

-0.55

-0.87

-0.94

-2.46

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.59

22.85

54.39

61.08

Operating profit

-0.41

-1.1

-1.56

-2.69

OPM

-13.22

-28.92

-89.63

-66.91

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.07

-0.09

-0.08

Interest expense

-0.14

-0.06

-0.03

-0.23

Other income

0.96

1.05

1.25

1.31

Profit before tax

0.31

-0.19

-0.43

-1.7

Taxes

-0.01

0

0

-0.03

Tax rate

-3.22

0

0

2.11

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.3

-0.19

-0.43

-1.73

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.3

-0.19

-0.43

-1.73

yoy growth (%)

-259.84

-55.6

-74.92

40.67

NPM

9.74

-5.05

-24.96

-43.14

