|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.17
3.82
1.74
4.02
yoy growth (%)
-17.07
119.14
-56.67
-88.84
Raw materials
-2.51
-3.46
-1.71
-3.74
As % of sales
79.14
90.48
98.05
93.06
Employee costs
-0.52
-0.59
-0.64
-0.51
As % of sales
16.48
15.57
37.18
12.77
Other costs
-0.55
-0.87
-0.94
-2.46
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.59
22.85
54.39
61.08
Operating profit
-0.41
-1.1
-1.56
-2.69
OPM
-13.22
-28.92
-89.63
-66.91
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.07
-0.09
-0.08
Interest expense
-0.14
-0.06
-0.03
-0.23
Other income
0.96
1.05
1.25
1.31
Profit before tax
0.31
-0.19
-0.43
-1.7
Taxes
-0.01
0
0
-0.03
Tax rate
-3.22
0
0
2.11
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.3
-0.19
-0.43
-1.73
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.3
-0.19
-0.43
-1.73
yoy growth (%)
-259.84
-55.6
-74.92
40.67
NPM
9.74
-5.05
-24.96
-43.14
