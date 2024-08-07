|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 This is to inform that the Register of members will be remain closed from Tuesday, September 24, 2024 to Monday, September 30, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 43rd Annual General Meeting which is scheduled to be held on Monday September 30, 2024 at 2:.00 P.M. The Annual General Meeting will be conducted through video conferencing (VC) /Other Audio Visuals Means (OAVM). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024) Summary of the proceedings of the 43rd (Forty-Third) Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2024)
