Dear Members,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting their 43rd (Forty-Third) Annual Report together with the Audited Statements of Accounts of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 have been prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS), Section 133 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") and the applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations").

The Companys financial performance for the year ended March 31, 2024 is summarized below:

(Rs. in Lakhs)

FINANCIAL RESULTS: 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from Operations & Other Income 1156.18 762.51 Profit/(Loss) before Depreciation, Exceptional Item and Tax (166.34) (126.76) Less: Depreciation 0.30 0.91 Profit/(Loss) before Exceptional Item and Tax (166.64) (127.67) Less: Exceptional Item - - Profit/(Loss) Before Tax (166.64) (127.67) Less: Tax Expenses - 0.01 Profit/(Loss) for the Year (166.64) (127.66) Add/(Less): Other Comprehensive Income (Net of Taxes) 13.56 4.65 Total Comprehensive Income/(Loss) for the year (153.08) (123.01)

2. DIVIDEND:

In view of carry forward losses, your Directors have not recommended any dividend for the year under review.

3. TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

The Board of Directors of your Company has decided not to transfer any amount to the Reserves for the year under review.

4. SHARE CAPITAL:

During the year under review, the Company has not altered/modified its Authorized Share Capital and has not issued any shares including equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise. The Company has not issued any sweat equity shares to its directors or employees.

As on March 31, 2024, the issued, subscribed and paid up share capital of your Company stood at Rs.1,450.00 Lakhs comprising of 145.00 Lakhs Equity shares of Rs.10 each. However, out of Rs.1,450.00 Lakhs, a sum of Rs.10.37 Lakhs is in calls in Arrears which is due from shareholders (other than the Directors and Officers of the Company).

5. OPERATIONS AND FUTURE OUTLOOK:

The Company continues to be engaged in the wholesale trading of commodities such as Yarn, Polymers etc. The Company has mainly imported the commodities and sold them on wholesale basis in India.

During the financial year 2023-24, the turnover of the Company has increased from Rs.697.46 Lakhs in the previous year to Rs.1099.55 Lakhs in the current year. Also, the Company has made a loss (including other Comprehensive Income) of Rs.153.08 Lakhs during the year as compared to Loss of Rs.123.01 Lakhs in the previous year, due to significant drop in spandex yarn prices, the Company incurred a loss.

We are one of the oldest Companies in the field of Yarn & Polymers. Your Directors are confident and optimistic of generating additional revenues. The demand for this product will never be in slump due to the sheer size of the Domestic Market. The Company hopes that once volatility in the prices of the commodities becomes stable, the Company will be able to get good business.

6. CHANGE IN NATURE OF COMPANYS BUSINESS:

During the year under review, there has not been any change in the nature of the business of the Company.

7. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY:

No Material changes and Commitments affecting the financial position of the Company have occurred between the end of financial year to which this financial statement relates and the date of this report and hence, not reported.

8. TRANSFER OF AMOUNT TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND:

Since, there was no unpaid/unclaimed dividend; the Company was not required to transfer any amount to Investor Education & Protection Fund during the year under review.

9. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS:

There are no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

10. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS:

The Board of Directors has laid down the process and policies to ensure effective conduct of the business of the Company, to achieve its objects and to comply with the laws and regulations. During the year, the internal financial controls were tested and no major weaknesses were observed in the controls.

11. SUBSIDIARY/ JOINT VENTURES/ ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

The Company does not have any Subsidiary/Joint Ventures/Associate Companies. Further, there was no Company which became or ceased as a subsidiary company or a joint venture company or associated company during the year.

12. PUBLIC DEPOSITS:

During the year, your Company has not accepted any deposits under the provisions of Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made there under.

13. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The information pertaining to conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo as required under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is furnished in Annexure-I to this Report.

14. DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY

CODE, 2016 (31 OF 2016) DURING THE FINANCIAL YEAR:

During the year under review, no application has been made under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code; hence the requirement to disclose the details of the application made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016) during the year along with their status as at the end of the financial year is not applicable.

15. DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT

AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF DURING THE FINANCIAL YEAR:

The Company has not made any one time settlement; therefore, the above disclosure is not applicable.

16. AUDITORS AND AUDIT REPORTS: Statutory Auditors

M/s. Shanker and Kapani, (having Firm Registration No. 117761W), had been appointed as Statutory Auditors of your Company for a period of 5 years from Financial Year 23 to Financial Year 27 at the Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2022.

Auditors Report

The report given by M/s. Shanker and Kapani, (having Firm Registration No. 117761W), Statutory Auditors on financial statements of the Company for Financial Year 2023-24 is part of the Annual Report. The comments on statement of accounts referred to in the report of the Auditors are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments. The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

Details in respect of Frauds Reported by Auditors

During the year under review, the Statutory Auditors has not reported any instances of frauds committed against the Company by its Officer(s) or Employee(s) to the Board under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Internal Auditors

In terms of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made there under, M/s. Ravi Seth & Co., Chartered Accountants (ICAI Registration No. 108757W) are Internal Auditors of the Company. The Internal Auditor conducts the internal audit of the functions and operations of the Company and reports to the Audit Committee and Board quarterly.

Secretarial Auditors, Audit Report, Secretarial Compliance Certificate

Pursuant to Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 & Regulation 24A of the Listing Regulations, Board had appointed M/s. Uma Lodha & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries (Membership No. 5363 & COP No. 2593) as Secretarial Auditor to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for year ended 31 March 2024.

Secretarial Audit Report is annexed to this report as "Annexure-II". There are no qualifications or reservations or adverse remarks in the Secretarial Audit Report. The report is self-explanatory and does not call for any further comments.

M/s. Uma Lodha & Co., practicing Company Secretaries, have also issued Secretarial Compliance Report for the year ended 31 March 2024 confirming that the Company has maintained proper records as stipulated under various Rules and Regulations applicable to the Company and that no action has been taken against the Company or promoters/directors by SEBI/Stock Exchanges. The Company disseminates the Report on the websites of BSE within the prescribed time.

On the recommendations of the Audit Committee, Board of Directors have re-appointed M/s. Uma Lodha & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries, to conduct the secretarial audit of the Company for Financial Year 2024-25. They have consented and confirmed their eligibility for the said reappointment.

Secretarial Standards

During Financial Year 2023-24, the Company has complied with all the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India as amended.

17. ACCOUNTING TREATMENT:

The Accounting Treatment is in line with the applicable Indian Accounting Standards (IND-AS) recommended by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and prescribed by the Central Government, as may be amended from time to time.

18. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN:

As required under Section 92(3) and 134(3) (a) of the Act and Rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 (as amended), Annual Return in Form MGT - 7 is available on Companys website at www.ramgopalpolytex.com

19. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

Board of the Company comprise of right combination of Executive, Non-Executive and Independent Directors draws fine balance of business acumen and independent judgement on Boards decisions. They bring in diversified competencies, domain knowledge and experience.

During the year under review, none of the Non-Executive Directors had any pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company, other than sitting fees.

Retirement by Rotation and subsequent re-appointment

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companys Article of Association, Mr. Sanjay Jatia (DIN: 00913405), retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offer himself for reappointment.

The aforesaid re-appointment with a brief profile and other related information of Mr. Sanjay Jatia (DIN: 00913405) forms part of the Notice convening the ensuing AGM and the Directors recommend the same for your approval.

Re-appointment of Chairman & Managing Director:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 196, 197, 198 & 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules made thereunder, the Board has re-appointed Mr. Sanjay Jatia as the Chairman & Managing Director of the Company w.e.f. August 07, 2024 subject to approval of Members at ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Declaration of independence from Independent Directors

During the year under review, pursuant to Section 134(3)(d) of the Companies Act, 2013, declarations were received from all the Independent Directors confirming that they fulfil the criteria of independence specified under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(b) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Terms and conditions of appointment of Independent Directors are placed on the website of the Company at www.ramgopalpolytex.com

None of the Directors of the Company are disqualified for being appointed as Directors as specified in Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 14(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014.

Key Managerial Personnel

In accordance with the provisions of Section 203 of the Act the following are the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company:

Name of the person Designation Date of Appointment as KMP 1. Mr. Sanjay Jatia Chairman and Managing August 11, 2014 - Original Director Date of Appointment August 07, 2024 – Date of Re-appointment 2. Mr. Navalkishor Gadia Chief Financial Officer August 11, 2014 3. Ms. Manorama Yadav Company Secretary October 27, 2015 and Compliance Officer

20. NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS COMPENSATION AND DISCLOSURES:

None of the Independent / Non- Executive Directors has any pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company which in the Judgment of the Board may affect the independence of the Directors.

21. NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD AND ITS COMMITTEES:

The details of the meetings of the Board of Directors and its Committees, convened during the financial year 2023-24 are given in the Corporate Governance Report which forms a part of this report.

Committees of the Board

During the financial year 2023-24, Six (06) meetings of the Board of Directors were held. The details of the meetings of the Board of Directors of the Company convened during the financial year 2023-24 are given in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this Annual Report.

The details of the various committees of the board and their composition as on March 31, 2024 are as under:

Name of Director(s) Audit Stakeholder Relationship Nomination & Remuneration Committee Committee Committee Mr. Panna Lal Jyotshi Chairperson Member Chairperson Mr. Sanjay Jatia Member Member - Mrs. Divya Modi - Chairperson Member Mr. Arun Kumar Modi Member - Member

22. BOARD EVALUATION:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and applicable provision of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a structured questionnaire was prepared as per the requirement of the Companies Act, 2013 which included various aspects of Boards and Committees functioning, Composition of the Board and its Committees, functioning of the Individual directors. The aspects covered in the evaluation included the contribution to and monitoring of corporate governance practices and the fulfillment of Directors obligations and fiduciary responsibilities, including but not limited to, active participation at the Board and Committee meetings.

Further, the Independent Directors at their meeting, reviewed the performance of Board, Chairman of the Board and of Non -Executive Directors.

Board also assessed the fulfilment of the independence criteria as specified in Listing Regulations, by the IDs and their independence from the management.

The Board expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

23. NOMINATION & REMUNERATION POLICY:

The Company has adopted a Nomination and Remuneration Policy on criteria for determining Directors appointment and remuneration including qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director and other matters provided under Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013. The remuneration paid to the Directors is as per the terms laid out in the Nomination and Remuneration Policy of the Company.

The said Policy lays down the guidelines to be followed in relation to: a) Appointment of the directors and key managerial personnel of the Company; b) Fixation of the remuneration of the directors, key managerial personnel and other employees of the Company; and c) Evaluation of performance of directors, key managerial personnel and other employees of the Company.

The objective of this Policy is to inter-alia: a) Attract, recruit and retain good and exceptional talent; b) List down the criteria for determining the qualifications, positive attributes and independence of the directors of the Company; c) Ensure that the remuneration of the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other Employees is performance driven, motivates them, recognises their merits and achievements and promotes excellence in their performance; d) Motivate such personnel to align their individual interests with the interests of the Company and further the interests of its stakeholders; e) Ensure a transparent nomination process for directors with the diversity of thought, experience, knowledge, perspective and gender in the Board; and f) Fulfill the Companys objectives and goals, including in relation to good corporate governance, transparency and sustained long-term value creation for its stakeholders.

The Nomination and Remuneration Policy of the Company can be viewed on website of the Company at www.ramgopalpolytex.com

24. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT:

The Board of Directors reaffirms their continued commitment to good Corporate Governance & ethical practices. The Company is committed to maintain highest standard of Corporate Governance and elevating the same to the best global practices. As per the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a Corporate Governance Report together with a Certificate from Shanker and Kapani, (having Firm Registration No. 117761W), confirming compliance thereto is enclosed with the Corporate Governance Report which is annexed as Annexure - III.

In compliance with the requirements of Regulation 17(8) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, a certificate from the Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company was placed before the Board. The same is enclosed as a part of the Corporate Governance Report.

All the Board Members and Senior Management of the Company have affirmed compliance with the Code of Conduct for Board Members and Employees including Senior Management. A declaration to this effect duly signed by the Chairman and Managing Director is enclosed as a part of the Corporate Governance Report.

25. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is annexed to this Annual Report.

26. VIGIL MECHANISM-WHISTLE BLOWERS POLICY:

The Company has adopted a Vigil Mechanism and Whistle Blower Policy to provide a secure environment and to encourage all employees, Directors, Members, customers, vendors and/ or third party intermediaries of the Company to report unethical, unlawful or improper practices, acts or activities in the Company and to prohibit managerial personnel from taking any adverse action against those employees/ persons who report such practices in good faith. The provisions of this policy are in line with the provisions of Section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013. The Policy on the same is posted on the website of the Company www.ramgopalpolytex.com.

27. PARTICULARS OF LOANS GIVEN, GUARANTEES GIVEN & INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE

COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

Details of Loans given, Guarantees given, and Investments made under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the Note No. 39 to the Financial Statements.

28. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENT MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES:

During the year, the Company had not entered into any contract/ arrangement/ transaction with related parties, which could be considered as material in accordance with the policy of the Company. Accordingly, particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to in Section 188(1) along with the justification for entering into such contract or arrangement in Form AOC-2, have not been given. The Policy on Related Party Transactions and dealing with related party transactions as approved by the Board is posted on the website of the Company www.ramgopalpolytex.com.

Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") vide its notification dated 9th November, 2021, had amended certain provisions of Regulation 23 of the Listing Regulations relating to Related Party Transactions. The said amendments were effective from 1st April, 2022. Accordingly, the Companys Policy on Materiality of Related Party Transactions and Dealing with Related Party

Transactions has been suitably amended. A copy of the amended Policy is available on the Companys website at www.ramgopalpolytex.com.

There were no materially significant related party transactions which could have potential conflict with the interests of the Company at large. Members may refer to Note 35 to the financial statement which sets out related party disclosures pursuant to Ind AS.

29. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR):

The provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Schedule VII thereto, are not applicable to your Company for the year under review.

30. COST RECORD:

Maintenance of cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to your Company.

31. DISCLOSURE RELATING TO REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS, KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL AND PARTICULARS

OF EMPLOYEES:

Information required under Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is as under:

A. Ratio of remuneration of each Director to the median remuneration of all the employees of your company for the financial year 2023-24 is as follows: (Rs. in Lakhs)

Name of Directors Total Remuneration Ratio of remuneration of director to the Median remuneration 1. Mr. Sanjay Jatia 12.00 2.22:1 (Chairman & Managing Director) 2. Mrs. Divya Modi 0.09 Not Applicable (Non-Executive & Non-Independent Director) (Sitting Fees) 3. Mr. Panna Lal Jyotshi 0.15 Not Applicable (Non-Executive & Independent Director) (Sitting Fees) 4. Mr. Arun Kumar Modi 0.12 Not Applicable (Non-Executive & Independent Director) (Sitting Fees)

Median Remuneration of the Company for all its employees is Rs.5.34 Lakhs for the financial year 2023-24.

#for calculation of Median Remuneration, only those employees have been considered who were there in the Company for whole year and excluded those employees who had resigned or joined the Company during the year 2023-24.

B. Details of percentage increase in the remuneration of each Director and CFO & Company Secretary in the financial year 2023-24 are as follows: (Rs. in Lakhs)

Name of Directors Remuneration Increase(in %) 2023-24 2022-23 1. Mr. Sanjay Jatia 12.00 12.00 0.00% (Chairman & Managing Director) 2. Mrs. Divya Modi 0.09 0.04 Not Applicable (Non-Executive & Non-Independent Director) (Sitting Fees) (Sitting Fees) 3. Mr. Panna Lal Jyotshi 0.15 0.08 Not Applicable (Non-Executive & Independent Director) (Sitting Fees) (Sitting Fees) 4. Mr. Arun Kumar Modi 0.12 0.06 Not Applicable (Non-Executive & Independent Director) (Sitting Fees) (Sitting Fees) 5. Mr. Navalkishor Gadia 12.04 12.04 0.00% (Chief Financial Officer) 6. Ms. Manorama Yadav 13.21 10.69 23.57% (Company Secretary and Compliance Officer)

C. the percentage is decreased in the median remuneration of employees for the financial year 2023-24 is (1.03)%. D. the number of permanent/confirmed employees on the rolls of the Company is 7 (Seven) as on March 31, 2024.

E. Comparison of average percentage increase in salary of employees other than key managerial personnel and the percentage increase in the key managerial remuneration: (Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 Increase (%) Average salary of all employees 4.25 4.19 1.43% (other than KeyManagerial Personnel) Key Managerial Personnel - Salary of CMD 12.00 12.00 0.00% - Salary of CFO & CS 25.25 22.73 11.09%

There is no increase in CMDs remuneration and in other managerial personnel there is increase of 11.09% for the same financial year.

F. Affirmation that the remuneration is as per the remuneration policy of the Company:

The Board of Directors of the Company affirms that the remuneration is as per the Nomination Remuneration Policy of the Company.

G. Particulars of employees remuneration, as required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Amendment Rules, 2016:

During the year under consideration, none of the employees of the Company were in receipt of remuneration in excess of limits prescribed section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Amendment Rules, 2016. Hence, particulars as required under Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(2) and Rule 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Amendment Rules, 2016 are not given.

32. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Your Directors state that: a. in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards had been followed and there are no material departures from the same; b. the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and of the Loss of the Company for the year ended on that date; c. the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; d. the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a ‘going concern basis; e. the Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and f. The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

33. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

Your Company has devised and implemented a mechanism for Risk management and has developed a Risk Management Policy. The Policy provides for identification of internal and external risks and implementing risk mitigation steps. The said Policy is available on the website of the Company www.ramgopalpolytex.com.

34. INFORMATION UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND

REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company has in place a Policy on Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment at the Workplace in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. The Company has formed a Committee to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. During the year under review, following are the details of the complaints:

• No. of complaints filed during FY 2023-24 : Nil • No. of complaints disposed of during FY 2023-24 : NA • No. of complaints pending as on March 31, 2024 : NA

35. CODE OF CONDUCT FOR PROHIBITION OF INSIDER TRADING:

The Company has in place a Code of Conduct for prohibition of Insider Trading, which stipulates the process of trading in the securities of the Company by the persons having direct or indirect access to the Unpublished Price Sensitive Information(s) of the Company (UPSIs) including the designated persons. The said code is aimed to regulate, monitor and report the trading in the securities of the Company by the Insiders as per prevailing law and regulation(s).

The said Code of Conduct is available at the website of the Company www.ramgopalpolytex.com.

36. STATEMENT REGARDING OPINION OF THE BOARD WITH REGARD TO INTEGRITY, EXPERTISE AND EXPERIENCE

(INCLUDING THE PROFICIENCY) OF THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS APPOINTED DURING THE YEAR:

In the opinion of Board of Directors of the Company, Independent Directors on the Board of Company hold highest standards of integrity and are qualified and respected individuals in their respective fields. Its an optimum mix of expertise (including financial expertise), leadership and professionalism.

During the year no Independent Director was appointed/re-appointed.

37. CEO/CFO CERTIFICATION:

As required under Regulation 17(8) of the Listing Regulations, the Managing Director and CFO of the Company have certified the accuracy of the Financial Statements and adequacy of Internal Control Systems for financial reporting for the year ended 31st March, 2024. The certificate is given in the Corporate Governance Report which forms a part of this report.

38. DECLARATION REGARDING COMPLIANCE BY BOARD MEMBERS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL WITH

THE COMPANYS CODE OF CONDUCT:

The Code of Conduct of the Company aims at ensuring consistent standards of conduct and ethical business practices across the Company. This Code is reviewed on an annual basis and the latest Code is available on the website of the Company www.ramgopalpolytex.com .

Pursuant to the Listing Regulations, a confirmation from the Managing Director regarding compliance with the Code by all the Directors and senior management of the Company is given in the Corporate Governance Report which forms a part of this report.

39. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

The Annual Report including those which relate to the Directors Report, Management Discussion and Analysis Report may contain certain statements on the Companys intent expectations or forecasts that appear to be forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations while actual outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed herein. The Company bears no obligations to update any such forward looking statement. Some of the factors that could affect the Companys performance could be the demand and supply for Companys product and services, changes in Government regulations, tax laws, forex volatility etc.

40. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

The Directors take this opportunity to place on record their sincere thanks to all the employees of the Company for their continuing commitment and dedication. Further, the Directors would also like to express their gratitude for the continued support of all the stakeholders such as banks, financial institutions, various State and Central Government authorities, customers, vendors, stock exchanges and last but not the least our valued shareholders, for all their support and trust reposed in the Company.

By Order of the Board of Directors For Ramgopal Polytex Limited Sanjay Jatia Chairman & Managing Director Place: Mumbai (DIN: 00913405) Date: August 07, 2024 Regd. Office: Greentex Clearing House, B-1, 2 & 3,Gosrani Compound, Rehnal Village, Bhiwandi, Thane – 421302. CIN: L17110MH1981PLC024145 Tel: 22-61396800 Fax: 22-22851085 E-mail Id: rplcompliance@ramgopalpolytex.com Website: www.ramgopalpolytex.com

"ANNEXURE - I" TO THE DIRECTORS REPORT

Disclosure of particulars with respect to Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo as required under the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(A) CONSERVATION OF ENERGY

During the year under review, your Company has not carried out any manufacturing activities. Therefore, this clause is not applicable to your Company.

(B) TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION

Since, there is no manufacturing activity; the clause is not applicable to your Company.

(C) FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

Foreign exchange outgo - Rs. 848.29 Lakhs Foreign exchange inflow – NIL