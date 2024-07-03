Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹228.9
Prev. Close₹240.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,242.92
Day's High₹228.9
Day's Low₹228.9
52 Week's High₹290.05
52 Week's Low₹46.65
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)339.11
P/E369.19
EPS0.62
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.21
4.21
4.21
4.21
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.42
0.46
-0.19
-0.73
Net Worth
23.63
4.67
4.02
3.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
9.62
11.14
14.21
8.04
yoy growth (%)
-13.64
-21.56
76.58
237.83
Raw materials
-8.53
-10.13
-12.23
-7.03
As % of sales
88.67
90.91
86.06
87.38
Employee costs
-0.51
-0.76
-0.64
-0.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.34
-0.13
0.05
0.17
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.12
-0.13
-0.13
Tax paid
-0.11
0
-0.02
-0.11
Working capital
0.44
-0.72
0.19
0.79
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.64
-21.56
76.58
237.83
Op profit growth
-285.18
-180.94
-37.21
141.17
EBIT growth
-527.72
-149.89
-43.58
-205.29
Net profit growth
38.86
-1,155.67
-66.42
-104.39
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
34.75
22.74
13.06
9.63
1.93
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
34.75
22.74
13.06
9.63
1.93
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0.45
Other Income
13.25
0.1
0.28
0.1
0.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Arvind Harlalka
Independent Director
Soma Nath
Non Executive Director
Alok Harlalka
Independent Director
Sujata Pilinja Rao
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bikram Burnwal
Reports by Gretex Industries Ltd
Summary
Gretex Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name Heritage Barter Private Limited on 16th July 2009. Subsequently, Company name was changed to Gretex Industries Private Limited on 7th February 2013. It then got converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Gretex Industries Limited on 20th November 2013.Company is into knitting activities and is engaged in manufacturing of hosiery which includes wollycoat, thermal innerwear, leggings, etc. We also undertake job work activities for various brands. The product profile includes production of fabric by using Interlock, Rib, Reversible, Fleece, Polyfill techniques. The Company also manufacture Sinker using Lycra yarns. Their manufacturing facility is situated at Jalan Industrial Complex in Domjur Area in the district of Howrah, which is one of the oldest Industrial Complex nearby Kolkata. The promoters purchased the shares of the Company in 2010 from the erstwhile promoters. In October 2012, the Company established manufacturing unit at Jalan Industrial Complex, Howrah. The business from operations started by manufacturing of fabric and hosiery garments like thermal innerwear and leggings in year 2013-14. It signed an agreement with Rupa & Company Limited to work as a Job Worker for their products in July, 2013. It started commercial production for job work in March, 2014, purchased Machinery from China for manufacturing of Syncer, Rib with Lycra Fabr
The Gretex Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹228.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gretex Industries Ltd is ₹339.11 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Gretex Industries Ltd is 369.19 and 9.91 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gretex Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gretex Industries Ltd is ₹46.65 and ₹290.05 as of 30 Dec ‘24
Gretex Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 113.17%, 3 Years at 173.41%, 1 Year at 390.68%, 6 Month at 71.20%, 3 Month at 1.96% and 1 Month at 8.61%.
