iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gretex Industries Ltd Share Price

228.9
(-5.00%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open228.9
  • Day's High228.9
  • 52 Wk High290.05
  • Prev. Close240.95
  • Day's Low228.9
  • 52 Wk Low 46.65
  • Turnover (lac)1,242.92
  • P/E369.19
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0.62
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)339.11
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Gretex Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

228.9

Prev. Close

240.95

Turnover(Lac.)

1,242.92

Day's High

228.9

Day's Low

228.9

52 Week's High

290.05

52 Week's Low

46.65

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

339.11

P/E

369.19

EPS

0.62

Divi. Yield

0

Gretex Industries Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

5 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Jul, 2024

arrow

Gretex Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Gretex Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:12 PM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.39%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.39%

Non-Promoter- 0.38%

Institutions: 0.38%

Non-Institutions: 36.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Gretex Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.21

4.21

4.21

4.21

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19.42

0.46

-0.19

-0.73

Net Worth

23.63

4.67

4.02

3.48

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

9.62

11.14

14.21

8.04

yoy growth (%)

-13.64

-21.56

76.58

237.83

Raw materials

-8.53

-10.13

-12.23

-7.03

As % of sales

88.67

90.91

86.06

87.38

Employee costs

-0.51

-0.76

-0.64

-0.28

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.34

-0.13

0.05

0.17

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.12

-0.13

-0.13

Tax paid

-0.11

0

-0.02

-0.11

Working capital

0.44

-0.72

0.19

0.79

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.64

-21.56

76.58

237.83

Op profit growth

-285.18

-180.94

-37.21

141.17

EBIT growth

-527.72

-149.89

-43.58

-205.29

Net profit growth

38.86

-1,155.67

-66.42

-104.39

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2017

Gross Sales

34.75

22.74

13.06

9.63

1.93

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

34.75

22.74

13.06

9.63

1.93

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0.45

Other Income

13.25

0.1

0.28

0.1

0.07

View Annually Results

Gretex Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Gretex Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Arvind Harlalka

Independent Director

Soma Nath

Non Executive Director

Alok Harlalka

Independent Director

Sujata Pilinja Rao

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bikram Burnwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gretex Industries Ltd

Summary

Gretex Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name Heritage Barter Private Limited on 16th July 2009. Subsequently, Company name was changed to Gretex Industries Private Limited on 7th February 2013. It then got converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Gretex Industries Limited on 20th November 2013.Company is into knitting activities and is engaged in manufacturing of hosiery which includes wollycoat, thermal innerwear, leggings, etc. We also undertake job work activities for various brands. The product profile includes production of fabric by using Interlock, Rib, Reversible, Fleece, Polyfill techniques. The Company also manufacture Sinker using Lycra yarns. Their manufacturing facility is situated at Jalan Industrial Complex in Domjur Area in the district of Howrah, which is one of the oldest Industrial Complex nearby Kolkata. The promoters purchased the shares of the Company in 2010 from the erstwhile promoters. In October 2012, the Company established manufacturing unit at Jalan Industrial Complex, Howrah. The business from operations started by manufacturing of fabric and hosiery garments like thermal innerwear and leggings in year 2013-14. It signed an agreement with Rupa & Company Limited to work as a Job Worker for their products in July, 2013. It started commercial production for job work in March, 2014, purchased Machinery from China for manufacturing of Syncer, Rib with Lycra Fabr
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Gretex Industries Ltd share price today?

The Gretex Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹228.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gretex Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gretex Industries Ltd is ₹339.11 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gretex Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gretex Industries Ltd is 369.19 and 9.91 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gretex Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gretex Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gretex Industries Ltd is ₹46.65 and ₹290.05 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Gretex Industries Ltd?

Gretex Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 113.17%, 3 Years at 173.41%, 1 Year at 390.68%, 6 Month at 71.20%, 3 Month at 1.96% and 1 Month at 8.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gretex Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gretex Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.40 %
Institutions - 0.38 %
Public - 36.22 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Gretex Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.