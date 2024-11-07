iifl-logo-icon 1
Gretex Industries Ltd Board Meeting

228.9
(-5.00%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Gretex Industrie CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
GRETEX Gretex Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 07, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024) Gretex Industries Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)
Board Meeting17 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
Gretex Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018.
Board Meeting25 Jul 202417 Jul 2024
To consider other business matters for issue of Equity Shares on Rights Basis, Increase in Authorized Share Capital and other business matters. Gretex Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 25, 2024 regarding Increase in Authorized Share Capital, Rights Issue pf Equity Shares and Corrigendum to the AGM Notice. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024)
Board Meeting4 Jul 20244 Jul 2024
Gretex Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 04, 2024 regarding appointment of Director
Board Meeting2 Jul 202427 Jun 2024
To consider Allotment of Equity Shares Gretex Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 02, 2024 for allotment of Equity Shares Pursunat to Scheme of Amalgmation and appointment & Resignation of Independent Director (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/07/2024)
Board Meeting22 May 202422 May 2024
Gretex Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 22, 2024
Board Meeting30 Apr 202420 Apr 2024
Intimation under Regulation 29(1) and 29(1)(d) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended Gretex Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/04/2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 20248 Feb 2024
Gretex Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting .

