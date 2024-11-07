|Purpose
|GRETEX Gretex Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 07, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024) Gretex Industries Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 Oct 2024
|17 Oct 2024
|Gretex Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018.
|Board Meeting
|25 Jul 2024
|17 Jul 2024
|To consider other business matters for issue of Equity Shares on Rights Basis, Increase in Authorized Share Capital and other business matters. Gretex Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 25, 2024 regarding Increase in Authorized Share Capital, Rights Issue pf Equity Shares and Corrigendum to the AGM Notice. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Jul 2024
|4 Jul 2024
|Gretex Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 04, 2024 regarding appointment of Director
|Board Meeting
|2 Jul 2024
|27 Jun 2024
|To consider Allotment of Equity Shares Gretex Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 02, 2024 for allotment of Equity Shares Pursunat to Scheme of Amalgmation and appointment & Resignation of Independent Director (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|Gretex Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 22, 2024
|Board Meeting
|30 Apr 2024
|20 Apr 2024
|Intimation under Regulation 29(1) and 29(1)(d) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended Gretex Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|8 Feb 2024
|Gretex Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting .
