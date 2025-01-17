iifl-logo-icon 1
Gretex Industries Ltd Key Ratios

213.3
(-4.99%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:30:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-35.95

Op profit growth

-85.22

EBIT growth

-168.95

Net profit growth

-754.64

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6.16

26.72

EBIT margin

-16.97

15.76

Net profit margin

-66.83

6.53

RoCE

-7.09

RoNW

-10.93

RoA

-6.98

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0.77

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-4.97

-0.64

Book value per share

9.07

10.96

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

P/CEPS

-3.11

P/B

1.7

EV/EBIDTA

76.11

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-85.55

-36.27

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

186.94

Inventory days

162.42

Creditor days

-58.78

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

2.67

-2.86

Net debt / equity

0.24

0.7

Net debt / op. profit

6.4

2.46

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-63.92

-50.32

Employee costs

-6.88

-5.61

Other costs

-23.02

-17.34

