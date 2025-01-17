Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-35.95
Op profit growth
-85.22
EBIT growth
-168.95
Net profit growth
-754.64
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.16
26.72
EBIT margin
-16.97
15.76
Net profit margin
-66.83
6.53
RoCE
-7.09
RoNW
-10.93
RoA
-6.98
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0.77
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-4.97
-0.64
Book value per share
9.07
10.96
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
P/CEPS
-3.11
P/B
1.7
EV/EBIDTA
76.11
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-85.55
-36.27
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
186.94
Inventory days
162.42
Creditor days
-58.78
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
2.67
-2.86
Net debt / equity
0.24
0.7
Net debt / op. profit
6.4
2.46
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-63.92
-50.32
Employee costs
-6.88
-5.61
Other costs
-23.02
-17.34
