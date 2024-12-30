Gretex Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.34
-0.13
0.05
0.17
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.12
-0.13
-0.13
Tax paid
-0.11
0
-0.02
-0.11
Working capital
0.44
-0.72
0.19
0.79
Other operating items
Operating
0.6
-0.97
0.07
0.71
Capital expenditure
-1.18
-0.24
0.02
0.01
Free cash flow
-0.57
-1.21
0.09
0.72
Equity raised
-0.82
-0.36
-0.4
-0.52
Investing
0
0
-0.23
-0.46
Financing
0.08
0.08
0.23
0.46
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1.31
-1.49
-0.3
0.2
