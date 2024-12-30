iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gretex Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

228.9
(-5.00%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gretex Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

9.62

11.14

14.21

8.04

yoy growth (%)

-13.64

-21.56

76.58

237.83

Raw materials

-8.53

-10.13

-12.23

-7.03

As % of sales

88.67

90.91

86.06

87.38

Employee costs

-0.51

-0.76

-0.64

-0.28

As % of sales

5.3

6.84

4.51

3.5

Other costs

-0.24

-0.43

-1.11

-0.37

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.55

3.86

7.85

4.7

Operating profit

0.33

-0.18

0.22

0.35

OPM

3.46

-1.61

1.56

4.4

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.12

-0.13

-0.13

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.05

-0.11

-0.12

Other income

0.09

0.22

0.08

0.07

Profit before tax

0.34

-0.13

0.05

0.17

Taxes

-0.11

0

-0.02

-0.11

Tax rate

-32.14

-3.74

-56.78

-63.31

Minorities and other

-0.55

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.31

-0.12

0.02

0.06

Exceptional items

0

-0.09

0

0

Net profit

-0.31

-0.22

0.02

0.06

yoy growth (%)

38.86

-1,155.67

-66.42

-104.39

NPM

-3.3

-2.05

0.15

0.8

Gretex Industrie : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Gretex Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.