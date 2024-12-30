Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
9.62
11.14
14.21
8.04
yoy growth (%)
-13.64
-21.56
76.58
237.83
Raw materials
-8.53
-10.13
-12.23
-7.03
As % of sales
88.67
90.91
86.06
87.38
Employee costs
-0.51
-0.76
-0.64
-0.28
As % of sales
5.3
6.84
4.51
3.5
Other costs
-0.24
-0.43
-1.11
-0.37
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.55
3.86
7.85
4.7
Operating profit
0.33
-0.18
0.22
0.35
OPM
3.46
-1.61
1.56
4.4
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.12
-0.13
-0.13
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.05
-0.11
-0.12
Other income
0.09
0.22
0.08
0.07
Profit before tax
0.34
-0.13
0.05
0.17
Taxes
-0.11
0
-0.02
-0.11
Tax rate
-32.14
-3.74
-56.78
-63.31
Minorities and other
-0.55
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.31
-0.12
0.02
0.06
Exceptional items
0
-0.09
0
0
Net profit
-0.31
-0.22
0.02
0.06
yoy growth (%)
38.86
-1,155.67
-66.42
-104.39
NPM
-3.3
-2.05
0.15
0.8
