Gretex Industries Ltd Summary

Gretex Industries Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name Heritage Barter Private Limited on 16th July 2009. Subsequently, Company name was changed to Gretex Industries Private Limited on 7th February 2013. It then got converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Gretex Industries Limited on 20th November 2013.Company is into knitting activities and is engaged in manufacturing of hosiery which includes wollycoat, thermal innerwear, leggings, etc. We also undertake job work activities for various brands. The product profile includes production of fabric by using Interlock, Rib, Reversible, Fleece, Polyfill techniques. The Company also manufacture Sinker using Lycra yarns. Their manufacturing facility is situated at Jalan Industrial Complex in Domjur Area in the district of Howrah, which is one of the oldest Industrial Complex nearby Kolkata. The promoters purchased the shares of the Company in 2010 from the erstwhile promoters. In October 2012, the Company established manufacturing unit at Jalan Industrial Complex, Howrah. The business from operations started by manufacturing of fabric and hosiery garments like thermal innerwear and leggings in year 2013-14. It signed an agreement with Rupa & Company Limited to work as a Job Worker for their products in July, 2013. It started commercial production for job work in March, 2014, purchased Machinery from China for manufacturing of Syncer, Rib with Lycra Fabric for production of Leggings & T-Shirts in March, 2015 and launched new brands such as Lekme Coolking, Lekme Leggings and Lekme Thermal Wear in May, 2015.The Company has come out with an Initial Public Offer by raising capital aggregating to Rs 2.104 Crores Fresh Issue Equity Shares and by issuing 9,24,000 Equity Shares through Offer for Sale.