Gretex Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on July 27, 2024. Gretex Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Proceedings of 15th Annual General Meetimg (AGM). (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:28/07/2024) Gretex Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Srutinizers report and voting results of 15th Annual General Meeting held on July 27, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:30/07/2024)