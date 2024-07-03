iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shanthala FMCG Products Ltd Share Price

41.25
(4.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:24:46 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open41.2
  • Day's High41.25
  • 52 Wk High117.5
  • Prev. Close39.3
  • Day's Low41.2
  • 52 Wk Low 33.1
  • Turnover (lac)4.95
  • P/E89.32
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0.44
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)27.63
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shanthala FMCG Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

41.2

Prev. Close

39.3

Turnover(Lac.)

4.95

Day's High

41.25

Day's Low

41.2

52 Week's High

117.5

52 Week's Low

33.1

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

27.63

P/E

89.32

EPS

0.44

Divi. Yield

0

Shanthala FMCG Products Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Shanthala FMCG Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Shanthala FMCG Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:52 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Nov-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.61%

Non-Promoter- 42.38%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 42.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Shanthala FMCG Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.7

0.5

0.5

0.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.06

0.93

0.75

0.71

Net Worth

21.76

1.43

1.25

1.21

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Shanthala FMCG Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shanthala FMCG Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Manjunath Mallya

Executive Director

Shobitha Malya

Independent Director

Smita Arjun Patil

Independent Director

Ravikant Moreshwar Mhatre

Independent Director

Shivani S. Tiwari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Snehal Ravindra Bhagwat

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shanthala FMCG Products Ltd

Summary

Shanthala FMCG Products Ltd was incorporated as Shanthala Traders Private Limited on February 20, 2014 with Registrar of Companies, Bangalore. The name of the Company was changed to Shanthala FMCG Products Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation, on April 24, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Bangalore. The status of the Company changed to Public Limited and the name was changed to Shanthala FMCG Products Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on July 10, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Bangalore.M/s. Shanthala Enterprises are a FMCG product distributor for the large size FMCG Companies in India. The Company distribute Brandedpackaged foods, Personal care products, Education & Stationery products, Matches & Agarbatti, tobacco products, branded Beauty & wellbeing, Nutrition, Personal care & Home care products as well as food products like Oil, Sugar and Atta in Coorg, Karnataka.M/s. Shanthala Enterprises was started in 1996 as a proprietorship firm, committed to provide its customers with quality products. The Company was incorporated in 2014 to do the business which was done in proprietary firm. Over two decades, it has been associated with the reputed national and international consumer product companies and serve customers in that region. At present, the Company is into the field of supply and distribution of FMCG products in Coorg district of Karnataka where customers scatter across large area to service for new entrants. The Company is prop
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shanthala FMCG Products Ltd share price today?

The Shanthala FMCG Products Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹41.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shanthala FMCG Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shanthala FMCG Products Ltd is ₹27.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shanthala FMCG Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shanthala FMCG Products Ltd is 89.32 and 1.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shanthala FMCG Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shanthala FMCG Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shanthala FMCG Products Ltd is ₹33.1 and ₹117.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shanthala FMCG Products Ltd?

Shanthala FMCG Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -59.90%, 6 Month at -43.49%, 3 Month at -25.43% and 1 Month at -7.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shanthala FMCG Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shanthala FMCG Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.61 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 42.39 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Shanthala FMCG Products Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.