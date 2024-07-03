Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹41.2
Prev. Close₹39.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.95
Day's High₹41.25
Day's Low₹41.2
52 Week's High₹117.5
52 Week's Low₹33.1
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)27.63
P/E89.32
EPS0.44
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.7
0.5
0.5
0.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.06
0.93
0.75
0.71
Net Worth
21.76
1.43
1.25
1.21
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Manjunath Mallya
Executive Director
Shobitha Malya
Independent Director
Smita Arjun Patil
Independent Director
Ravikant Moreshwar Mhatre
Independent Director
Shivani S. Tiwari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Snehal Ravindra Bhagwat
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shanthala FMCG Products Ltd
Summary
Shanthala FMCG Products Ltd was incorporated as Shanthala Traders Private Limited on February 20, 2014 with Registrar of Companies, Bangalore. The name of the Company was changed to Shanthala FMCG Products Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation, on April 24, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Bangalore. The status of the Company changed to Public Limited and the name was changed to Shanthala FMCG Products Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on July 10, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Bangalore.M/s. Shanthala Enterprises are a FMCG product distributor for the large size FMCG Companies in India. The Company distribute Brandedpackaged foods, Personal care products, Education & Stationery products, Matches & Agarbatti, tobacco products, branded Beauty & wellbeing, Nutrition, Personal care & Home care products as well as food products like Oil, Sugar and Atta in Coorg, Karnataka.M/s. Shanthala Enterprises was started in 1996 as a proprietorship firm, committed to provide its customers with quality products. The Company was incorporated in 2014 to do the business which was done in proprietary firm. Over two decades, it has been associated with the reputed national and international consumer product companies and serve customers in that region. At present, the Company is into the field of supply and distribution of FMCG products in Coorg district of Karnataka where customers scatter across large area to service for new entrants. The Company is prop
Read More
The Shanthala FMCG Products Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹41.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shanthala FMCG Products Ltd is ₹27.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shanthala FMCG Products Ltd is 89.32 and 1.21 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shanthala FMCG Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shanthala FMCG Products Ltd is ₹33.1 and ₹117.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shanthala FMCG Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -59.90%, 6 Month at -43.49%, 3 Month at -25.43% and 1 Month at -7.31%.
