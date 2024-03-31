To,

THE MEMBERS OF SHANTHALA FMCG PRODUCTS LIMITED (Formerly known as Shanthala FMCG Products Private Limited)

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of SHANTHALA FMCG PRODUCTS LIMITEDfFormer/y known as Shanthala FMCG Products Private Limited), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024 the Statement of Profit and Loss, the cash flow statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Auditors Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its Profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read such other information as and when made available to us and if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibility of Management and Those Charged with Governance (TCWG)

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and

whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013. We give in the Annexure A statements on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(a) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(b) The Company has no branch office and hence the company is not required to conduct audit under section 143(8) of the Companies Act, 2013.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the cash flow statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet & Statement of Profit & Loss dealt comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the

Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Companies Act, 2013.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

(g) In our opinion and according to information & explanation given to us, the company has adequate internal financial control system in place and has proper operating effectiveness of such control.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations on it, therefore the question of its disclosure of impact on financial statement does not arises.

ii. During the year, the Company has not entered into any long term contracts including derivative contracts, and therefore question of provisioning for material foreseeable does not arises.

iii. During the year the company is not required to transfer any amount to Investor Education and Protection Fund.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best

of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

vi. Based on our examination, the company has not implemented the audit trail facility in its accounting software for maintaining its books of account during the current financial year

FOR KALE MALDE & CO. (Chartered Accountants) Reg No. : 0154422W

Annexure-A to Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of SHANTHALA FMCG PRODUCTS LIMITED (Formerly known as Shanthala FMCG Products Private Limited of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i) PROPERTY, PLANT & EQUIPMENT AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS [Clause 3(i)]:

a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets on the basis of available information.

b. As explained to us, the fixed assets including Property Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the Management at regular intervals in accordance with a phased programme of verification adopted by the Company, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no materials discrepancies were noticed on such verification, however, the same has been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company does not own any immovable properties; hence verification of title deeds is not applicable.

d. The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (Including right of use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e. No Proceeding have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii) INVENTORY [Clause 3(ii)]

a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the Management were reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and the nature of its business.

b. The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crore, in aggregate, at any

points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii) LOAN GIVEN BY COMPANY [Clause 3(iii)]

The Company has not made investments in Firms and Limited Liability Partnerships during the year. Further the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

The Company has not given any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms or any other parties if so:

a. In terms of information and explanation given to us and the books of accounts and records examined by us, the terms and conditions of the grant of loans and advances in the nature of loans during the year are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

b. The aforesaid loans and advances do not carry any interest. Salary advance is generally being recovered as per stipulation. All other loans and advances are against performance of contract and in the nature of trade advance. Hence there is no stipulation of repayment.

c. In respect of above loans and advances, there is no amount which is overdue for more than ninety days.

d. In respect of aforesaid loans and advances, there are no amounts has fallen due during the year and no renewal or extension has been granted or settled by fresh loans.

iv) LOAN TO DIRECTORS AND INVESTMENT BY COMPANY [Clause 3(iv)]

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any transactions with respect to the loans, investments, guarantees and securities covered under section 185 and 186 of the Act. Therefore, paragraph 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable.

v) DEPOSITS [Clause 3(v)]

The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public, hence the directives issued by the Reserve bank of India and the provisions of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companys Act and the rules framed there under, are not applicable to it.

vi) COST RECORDS [Clause 3(vi)]

The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by

the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii) STATUTORY DUES [Clause 3(vii)]

a. According to the information and explanations provided to us, and according to the records of the Company, undisputed statutory dues, including Income-tax, Custom Duty, Goods & Service Tax and other material statutory dues, have been generally regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities except for employees state insurance, labor welfare fund, provident fund and profession tax of the Employees, as the company is in process to obtain registration number of the same.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, income tax, service tax, Goods and service tax and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

c. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us there were no dues of Excise, customs, MVAT and Goods & Service Tax which have not been deposited as on 31.03.2024

viii) SURRENDERED OR DISCLOSED AS INCOME [Clause 3(viii)]

According to the information and explanations given to us. There were no transactions relating to previously

unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). hence clause 3(viii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

ix) REPAYMENT OF DUES [Clause 3(ix)]

a. The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings from financial institution and bank.

b. The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c. The term loan has been applied for the purpose for which the loan was obtained.

d. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for longterm purposes by the Company.

e. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company had not any subsidiary, joint venture or associates hence reporting on clause 3(ix) (e) of the order is not applicable.

f. According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate hence reporting on clause 3(ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable.

x) UTILISATION OF INTIAL AND FURTHER PUBLIC OFFER [Clause 3(x)]

a. During the year, the company has raised moneys by way of initial public offer for issuing 17,66,400 equity shares of 10/- each at a premium of 81/- per share. The moneys as raised have been partially applied till March 31, 2024 and remaining amount is held as short-term deposits and bank balances as follows:

Nature of the fund raised Purpose for which funds were raised Total Amount Raised / opening unutilized balance Amount utilized for the purpose Unutilized balance as at balance sheet date Initial Public offer Funding Additional Working capital requirements 1150.00 100.00 1050.00 Initial Public offer General Corporate Purposes (Including IPO expenses apportioned) 457.42 457.42 Nil Total 1607.42 557.42 1050.00

b. During the year, the Company has issued 1,16,458 equity having face value of Rs. 10/- each at securities premium of Rs. 330/- each during the year by way of private placement cum preference allotment.

xi) FRAUD AND WHISTLE-BLOWER COMPLAINTS [CLAUSE 3(xi)]

a. During the course of our examination of the books of account and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instances of fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company which were noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such instances by the management.

b. During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government has been filed.

c. According to the information and explanation given to me and based on my examination of the books of account of the company, no whistle blower complaints have been received during the year by the company. Accordingly reporting under paragraph clause 3 (xi) (c) of the order is not applicable.

xii) NIDHI COMPANY [Clause 3(xii)]

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii) RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION [Clause 3(xiii)]

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act wherever applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) INTERNAL AUDIT [Clause 3(xiv)]

a. In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b. We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures

xv) NON-CASH TRANSACTION [Clause 3(xv)]

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non- cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi) REGISTER UNDER RBI ACT, 1934 [Clause 3(xvi)]

a. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

b. The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year and hence, the company is not required to obtain certificate of registration from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the order is not applicable.

c. The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined under the Regulations by the Reserve Bank of India and hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi) is not applicable.

d. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xvii) CASH LOSSES [Clause 3(xvii)]

The Company has not incurred cash losses in the Financial Year 2023-24 and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) RESIGNATION OF STATUTORY AUDITORS [Clause 3(xviii)]

As per the information provided, A Gopalakrishna, Chartered Accountant, the statutory auditors of the company have resigned with effect from 02nd May, 2023 and as informed no objections or concerns have been raised by the outgoing auditors.

xix) MATERIAL UNCERTAINTY ON MEETING LIABILITIES [Clause 3(xix)]

On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial

liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the Assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) TRANSFER TO FUND SPECIFIED UNDER SCHEDULE VII OF COMPANIES ACT, 2013 [Clause 3(xx)]

In our opinion and according to the information & explanation given to us, the Company is not covered under section 135 of

the Companies act relating to the CSR activities. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(xx) (a) & (b) of the order is not applicable for the year.

xxi) ADVERSE REMARKS IN CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS [Clause 3(xxi)]

(i) Since the company does not have any subsidiary, there is no consolidation of account and hence reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the order is not applicable.

FOR KALE MALDE & CO. (Chartered Accountants) Reg No. :0154422W

ANNEXURE-B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013.("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SHANTHALA FMCG PRODUCTS LIMITED, (Formerly known as Shanthala FMCG Products Private Limited) as

on March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence amount the adequacy of the internal financial control system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend upon the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal

financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial

reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.