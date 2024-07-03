iifl-logo-icon 1
Shanthala FMCG Products Ltd Company Summary

40
(-1.96%)
Jan 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Shanthala FMCG Products Ltd Summary

Shanthala FMCG Products Ltd was incorporated as Shanthala Traders Private Limited on February 20, 2014 with Registrar of Companies, Bangalore. The name of the Company was changed to Shanthala FMCG Products Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation, on April 24, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Bangalore. The status of the Company changed to Public Limited and the name was changed to Shanthala FMCG Products Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on July 10, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Bangalore.M/s. Shanthala Enterprises are a FMCG product distributor for the large size FMCG Companies in India. The Company distribute Brandedpackaged foods, Personal care products, Education & Stationery products, Matches & Agarbatti, tobacco products, branded Beauty & wellbeing, Nutrition, Personal care & Home care products as well as food products like Oil, Sugar and Atta in Coorg, Karnataka.M/s. Shanthala Enterprises was started in 1996 as a proprietorship firm, committed to provide its customers with quality products. The Company was incorporated in 2014 to do the business which was done in proprietary firm. Over two decades, it has been associated with the reputed national and international consumer product companies and serve customers in that region. At present, the Company is into the field of supply and distribution of FMCG products in Coorg district of Karnataka where customers scatter across large area to service for new entrants. The Company is proposing a Public Offer comprising 17,66,400 Equity Shares by raising capital of Rs 16.07 Crores through Fresh Issue.

