Shanthala FMCG Products Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.7
0.5
0.5
0.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.06
0.93
0.75
0.71
Net Worth
21.76
1.43
1.25
1.21
Minority Interest
Debt
0.18
4.47
4.67
4.06
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
21.94
5.9
5.92
5.27
Fixed Assets
2.38
2.36
2.37
2.37
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.43
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
17.84
2.17
2.48
2.4
Inventories
2.47
1.08
1.11
0.79
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
3.23
1
0.76
1.71
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
13.15
0.76
0.85
0.33
Sundry Creditors
-0.69
-0.38
-0.15
-0.2
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.32
-0.29
-0.09
-0.23
Cash
1.71
1.38
0.64
0.49
Total Assets
21.93
5.91
5.92
5.26
