Shanthala FMCG Products Ltd Balance Sheet

40
(-1.96%)
Jan 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.7

0.5

0.5

0.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.06

0.93

0.75

0.71

Net Worth

21.76

1.43

1.25

1.21

Minority Interest

Debt

0.18

4.47

4.67

4.06

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

21.94

5.9

5.92

5.27

Fixed Assets

2.38

2.36

2.37

2.37

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0.43

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

17.84

2.17

2.48

2.4

Inventories

2.47

1.08

1.11

0.79

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

3.23

1

0.76

1.71

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

13.15

0.76

0.85

0.33

Sundry Creditors

-0.69

-0.38

-0.15

-0.2

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.32

-0.29

-0.09

-0.23

Cash

1.71

1.38

0.64

0.49

Total Assets

21.93

5.91

5.92

5.26

