Shanthala FMCG Products Ltd Management Discussions

In year 2023-24, the industry was significantly impacted by

following factors :

- high commodity prices,

- rising interest rates and

- the continuing impact of Russia-Ukraine war.

- Further, the long-term effects of these factors continue to be felt extensively, giving rise to fears of an impending recession in major economies. Although commodity prices were volatile and inflation was at unprecedented levels, the post-covid normalisation of economic activities supported growth throughout the year.. Your Company was able to successfully navigate these challenging circumstances and deliver strong performance through focused efforts, robust cost efficiency programs, brand marketing and timely price increases. Global warming is also having a significant impact on food availability and the environment in general. In this context, your Companys decision to place sustainability at the core of its business practices is timely and was based on the conviction that growth is meaningful only if it contributes positively to the environment and society.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE:

The key highlights of the financials are:

( In Lakhs)

Particulars 2023-24 : 2022-23 Revenue from Operations 4133.06 4051.49 Profit after Tax 29.42 17.73

Outlook for the year 2024-25

As we look ahead to the year 2024-25, it is essential to recognize that the challenges from 2023-24 are expected to persist.

Revival in most large economies remains elusive, impacting global financial health. However, the Indian economy is anticipated to continue its expansion, presenting opportunities for growth.

Your Company has proactively initiated measures to navigate these challenges and drive growth. Key focus areas include optimizing supply chain efficiencies, expanding capacities, marketing and operational capabilities. By addressing these areas strategically, your company is poised to overcome obstacles and thrive in the evolving business landscape of 2024-25.

CHANGES IN KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS:

Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 34 (3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 read with Schedule V part B(1) details of changes in Key Financial Ratios is given hereunder:

Sr. No. Key Financial Ratios F.Y 2023-24 *F.Y 2022-23 1 Debtors Turnover Ratio 0.01% 3.12% 2 Inventory Turnover Ratio 22.53% 36.02% 3 Interest Coverage Ratio 2.84% 1.67% 4 Current Ratio 8.24% 1.04% 5 Debt Equity Ratio 0.01% 3.12% 6 Operation Profit Margin 0.18% 1.02% 7 Net Profit Margin 0.007% 0.004%

*Previous years Figures have been regrouped / rearranged wherever necessary

RISKS AND CONCERNS:

The growth of e-commerce and online platforms will increase the competition and innovation as well as the need for more efficient and sustainable logistics and delivery systems.

The economy at global level is becoming uncertain due to, high inflation, turmoil in financial markets, geo-political tensions, and recessionary trends along with global financial conditions, climatic changes, environmental issues due to global warming pose significant risks to growth.

However the economy of India has exhibited remarkable growth so far, it may not be immune to a prolonged global slowdown.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statements in this Management Discussion and Analysis Report, Describing the Companys objectives, expectations and estimates may constitute Forward-Looking Statements within the meaning of applicable laws or regulations. Actual results might differ materially from those either expressed or implied.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS SHANTHALA FMCG PRODUCTS LIMITED