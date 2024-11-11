|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Shanthala FMCG Products Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 11, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024) In continuation to our outcome of Board meeting dated, November 11, 2024, we have enclosed herewith a copy ofB slightly modified format of unaudited financial results for the half year ended on September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Aug 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|To consider other business matters Shanthala FMCG Products Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 23, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Shanthala FMCG Products Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 27, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated On: 27/05/2024)
