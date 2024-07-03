SectorTrading
Open₹89.59
Prev. Close₹87.29
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.04
Day's High₹90.5
Day's Low₹88.22
52 Week's High₹128
52 Week's Low₹56.5
Book Value₹48.46
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)42.99
P/E9.8
EPS9.08
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.75
4.75
4.75
4.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.49
13.88
12.74
15.39
Net Worth
20.24
18.63
17.49
20.14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
45.26
56.64
100.25
79.07
yoy growth (%)
-20.09
-43.49
26.77
402.38
Raw materials
-33.46
-44.9
-77.17
-62.1
As % of sales
73.93
79.26
76.98
78.53
Employee costs
-5.56
-6.59
-8.96
-8.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-2.5
-4.9
0.59
1.65
Depreciation
-1.79
-1.8
-1.8
-2.07
Tax paid
-3.26
0
0
0
Working capital
-5.54
-4.42
-12.71
9.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-20.09
-43.49
26.77
402.38
Op profit growth
-237.27
-129.18
119.48
-10.79
EBIT growth
-116.47
-183.49
-15.36
-9.61
Net profit growth
17.59
-927.72
-64.2
-33.96
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
52.26
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
52.26
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
2.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Sunay Krishna Khaitan
Independent Director
Sandip Chatterjee
Independent Director
Sujata Chatterjee
Independent Director
Manoj Chhawchharia
Independent Director
Gopal Mor
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankit Sugandh
Non Executive Director
Ajay Ahlawat
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Khaitan (India) Ltd
Summary
Khaitan (India) Ltd was incorporated in 1936. Khaitan Agro Complex merged with the firm from Jan.94, which belonged to the Khaitan House. The Company grows sugarcane and manufactures crystal sugar. It markets products under Khaitan brand. The sugar mill has been overhauled and it expects to double the crushed quantity and improve sugar recovery.The Khaitan name is renowned for innovations as well which reflected in design of pioneering product concepts such as Freshair fans, and models in the mini category. Now Khaitan is diversifying even further into pumps, lights, water heater added to Khaitans portfolio. A Scheme of Arrangement between Khaitan Electricals Ltd. (KEL), Kbaitan Lefin Limited (KLL) and the Company taken up in 2003-04 resulted into restructuring of Paid-up Capital of these Companies by reducing the 39,50,000 Equity Shares amounting to Rs 3.95 Crores due to cancellation effective from 01.01.2004.
Read More
The Khaitan India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹90.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Khaitan India Ltd is ₹42.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Khaitan India Ltd is 9.8 and 1.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Khaitan India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Khaitan India Ltd is ₹56.5 and ₹128 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Khaitan India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.82%, 3 Years at 40.61%, 1 Year at 46.34%, 6 Month at 8.70%, 3 Month at -4.08% and 1 Month at -4.30%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.