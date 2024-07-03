iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Khaitan (India) Ltd Share Price

90.5
(3.68%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:36:01 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open89.59
  • Day's High90.5
  • 52 Wk High128
  • Prev. Close87.29
  • Day's Low88.22
  • 52 Wk Low 56.5
  • Turnover (lac)6.04
  • P/E9.8
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value48.46
  • EPS9.08
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)42.99
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Khaitan (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

89.59

Prev. Close

87.29

Turnover(Lac.)

6.04

Day's High

90.5

Day's Low

88.22

52 Week's High

128

52 Week's Low

56.5

Book Value

48.46

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

42.99

P/E

9.8

EPS

9.08

Divi. Yield

0

Khaitan (India) Ltd Corporate Action

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

Khaitan (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Khaitan (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:02 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.24%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 39.72%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Khaitan (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.75

4.75

4.75

4.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.49

13.88

12.74

15.39

Net Worth

20.24

18.63

17.49

20.14

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

45.26

56.64

100.25

79.07

yoy growth (%)

-20.09

-43.49

26.77

402.38

Raw materials

-33.46

-44.9

-77.17

-62.1

As % of sales

73.93

79.26

76.98

78.53

Employee costs

-5.56

-6.59

-8.96

-8.2

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-2.5

-4.9

0.59

1.65

Depreciation

-1.79

-1.8

-1.8

-2.07

Tax paid

-3.26

0

0

0

Working capital

-5.54

-4.42

-12.71

9.77

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-20.09

-43.49

26.77

402.38

Op profit growth

-237.27

-129.18

119.48

-10.79

EBIT growth

-116.47

-183.49

-15.36

-9.61

Net profit growth

17.59

-927.72

-64.2

-33.96

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022

Gross Sales

52.26

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

52.26

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

2.01

View Annually Results

Khaitan (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Khaitan (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Sunay Krishna Khaitan

Independent Director

Sandip Chatterjee

Independent Director

Sujata Chatterjee

Independent Director

Manoj Chhawchharia

Independent Director

Gopal Mor

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankit Sugandh

Non Executive Director

Ajay Ahlawat

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Khaitan (India) Ltd

Summary

Khaitan (India) Ltd was incorporated in 1936. Khaitan Agro Complex merged with the firm from Jan.94, which belonged to the Khaitan House. The Company grows sugarcane and manufactures crystal sugar. It markets products under Khaitan brand. The sugar mill has been overhauled and it expects to double the crushed quantity and improve sugar recovery.The Khaitan name is renowned for innovations as well which reflected in design of pioneering product concepts such as Freshair fans, and models in the mini category. Now Khaitan is diversifying even further into pumps, lights, water heater added to Khaitans portfolio. A Scheme of Arrangement between Khaitan Electricals Ltd. (KEL), Kbaitan Lefin Limited (KLL) and the Company taken up in 2003-04 resulted into restructuring of Paid-up Capital of these Companies by reducing the 39,50,000 Equity Shares amounting to Rs 3.95 Crores due to cancellation effective from 01.01.2004.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Khaitan India Ltd share price today?

The Khaitan India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹90.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Khaitan India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Khaitan India Ltd is ₹42.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Khaitan India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Khaitan India Ltd is 9.8 and 1.84 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Khaitan India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Khaitan India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Khaitan India Ltd is ₹56.5 and ₹128 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Khaitan India Ltd?

Khaitan India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.82%, 3 Years at 40.61%, 1 Year at 46.34%, 6 Month at 8.70%, 3 Month at -4.08% and 1 Month at -4.30%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Khaitan India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Khaitan India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.24 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 39.73 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Khaitan (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.