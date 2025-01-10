Khaitan (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.75
4.75
4.75
4.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.49
13.88
12.74
15.39
Net Worth
20.24
18.63
17.49
20.14
Minority Interest
Debt
11.72
10.24
15.38
17.8
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
31.96
28.87
32.87
37.94
Fixed Assets
47.5
48.02
49.65
49
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.46
2.46
2.89
2.89
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-18.05
-21.92
-20.07
-14.07
Inventories
5.5
5.69
3.83
5.33
Inventory Days
42.97
Sundry Debtors
6.72
8.89
12.32
10.33
Debtor Days
83.29
Other Current Assets
7.59
6.03
7.48
10.77
Sundry Creditors
-20.09
-21.17
-20.16
-20.56
Creditor Days
165.78
Other Current Liabilities
-17.77
-21.36
-23.54
-19.94
Cash
0.05
0.32
0.41
0.12
Total Assets
31.96
28.88
32.88
37.94
