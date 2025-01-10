iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Khaitan (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

85.5
(-1.35%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Khaitan (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.75

4.75

4.75

4.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.49

13.88

12.74

15.39

Net Worth

20.24

18.63

17.49

20.14

Minority Interest

Debt

11.72

10.24

15.38

17.8

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

31.96

28.87

32.87

37.94

Fixed Assets

47.5

48.02

49.65

49

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.46

2.46

2.89

2.89

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-18.05

-21.92

-20.07

-14.07

Inventories

5.5

5.69

3.83

5.33

Inventory Days

42.97

Sundry Debtors

6.72

8.89

12.32

10.33

Debtor Days

83.29

Other Current Assets

7.59

6.03

7.48

10.77

Sundry Creditors

-20.09

-21.17

-20.16

-20.56

Creditor Days

165.78

Other Current Liabilities

-17.77

-21.36

-23.54

-19.94

Cash

0.05

0.32

0.41

0.12

Total Assets

31.96

28.88

32.88

37.94

Khaitan (India) : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Khaitan (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.