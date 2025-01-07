iifl-logo-icon 1
Khaitan (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

86.53
(-1.15%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:19:41 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

45.26

56.64

100.25

79.07

yoy growth (%)

-20.09

-43.49

26.77

402.38

Raw materials

-33.46

-44.9

-77.17

-62.1

As % of sales

73.93

79.26

76.98

78.53

Employee costs

-5.56

-6.59

-8.96

-8.2

As % of sales

12.29

11.63

8.93

10.37

Other costs

-4.37

-6.51

-9.46

-6.64

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.65

11.49

9.44

8.4

Operating profit

1.86

-1.35

4.64

2.11

OPM

4.11

-2.39

4.63

2.67

Depreciation

-1.79

-1.8

-1.8

-2.07

Interest expense

-2.95

-2.17

-2.67

-2.2

Other income

0.38

0.43

0.42

3.81

Profit before tax

-2.5

-4.9

0.59

1.65

Taxes

-3.26

0

0

0

Tax rate

130.35

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-5.76

-4.9

0.59

1.65

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-5.76

-4.9

0.59

1.65

yoy growth (%)

17.59

-927.72

-64.2

-33.96

NPM

-12.74

-8.65

0.59

2.09

