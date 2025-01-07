Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
45.26
56.64
100.25
79.07
yoy growth (%)
-20.09
-43.49
26.77
402.38
Raw materials
-33.46
-44.9
-77.17
-62.1
As % of sales
73.93
79.26
76.98
78.53
Employee costs
-5.56
-6.59
-8.96
-8.2
As % of sales
12.29
11.63
8.93
10.37
Other costs
-4.37
-6.51
-9.46
-6.64
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.65
11.49
9.44
8.4
Operating profit
1.86
-1.35
4.64
2.11
OPM
4.11
-2.39
4.63
2.67
Depreciation
-1.79
-1.8
-1.8
-2.07
Interest expense
-2.95
-2.17
-2.67
-2.2
Other income
0.38
0.43
0.42
3.81
Profit before tax
-2.5
-4.9
0.59
1.65
Taxes
-3.26
0
0
0
Tax rate
130.35
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-5.76
-4.9
0.59
1.65
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-5.76
-4.9
0.59
1.65
yoy growth (%)
17.59
-927.72
-64.2
-33.96
NPM
-12.74
-8.65
0.59
2.09
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.