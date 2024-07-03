Khaitan (India) Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2022
|Jun-2022
|Sept-2021
|Jun-2021
Gross Sales
13.84
17.87
13.63
9.03
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
13.84
17.87
13.63
9.03
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.1
0.04
0.04
0.04
Total Income
13.95
17.91
13.68
9.07
Total Expenditure
13.45
18.69
13.17
8.48
PBIDT
0.5
-0.78
0.5
0.59
Interest
0.75
0.65
0.95
0.7
PBDT
-0.25
-1.43
-0.44
-0.11
Depreciation
0.45
0.45
0.45
0.45
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.7
-1.88
-0.89
-0.56
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.7
-1.88
-0.89
-0.56
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.7
-1.88
-0.89
-0.56
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.47
-3.96
-1.88
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.75
4.75
4.75
4.75
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
3.61
-4.36
3.66
6.53
PBDTM(%)
-1.8
-8
-3.22
-1.21
PATM(%)
-5.05
-10.52
-6.52
-6.2
