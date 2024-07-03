iifl-logo-icon 1
Khaitan (India) Ltd Quarterly Results

86.97
(-0.65%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2022Jun-2022Sept-2021Jun-2021

Gross Sales

13.84

17.87

13.63

9.03

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

13.84

17.87

13.63

9.03

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.1

0.04

0.04

0.04

Total Income

13.95

17.91

13.68

9.07

Total Expenditure

13.45

18.69

13.17

8.48

PBIDT

0.5

-0.78

0.5

0.59

Interest

0.75

0.65

0.95

0.7

PBDT

-0.25

-1.43

-0.44

-0.11

Depreciation

0.45

0.45

0.45

0.45

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.7

-1.88

-0.89

-0.56

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.7

-1.88

-0.89

-0.56

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.7

-1.88

-0.89

-0.56

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-1.47

-3.96

-1.88

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.75

4.75

4.75

4.75

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

3.61

-4.36

3.66

6.53

PBDTM(%)

-1.8

-8

-3.22

-1.21

PATM(%)

-5.05

-10.52

-6.52

-6.2

