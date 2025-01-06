iifl-logo-icon 1
Khaitan (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

87.54
(0.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Khaitan (India) FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-2.5

-4.9

0.59

1.65

Depreciation

-1.79

-1.8

-1.8

-2.07

Tax paid

-3.26

0

0

0

Working capital

-5.54

-4.42

-12.71

9.77

Other operating items

Operating

-13.1

-11.13

-13.92

9.35

Capital expenditure

0.05

0.02

0.18

0

Free cash flow

-13.04

-11.11

-13.73

9.35

Equity raised

40.24

54.34

62.12

67.77

Investing

0

-6.52

-1.67

-2.24

Financing

27.77

30.15

45.38

61.26

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

54.97

66.86

92.1

136.14

