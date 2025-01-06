Khaitan (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-2.5
-4.9
0.59
1.65
Depreciation
-1.79
-1.8
-1.8
-2.07
Tax paid
-3.26
0
0
0
Working capital
-5.54
-4.42
-12.71
9.77
Other operating items
Operating
-13.1
-11.13
-13.92
9.35
Capital expenditure
0.05
0.02
0.18
0
Free cash flow
-13.04
-11.11
-13.73
9.35
Equity raised
40.24
54.34
62.12
67.77
Investing
0
-6.52
-1.67
-2.24
Financing
27.77
30.15
45.38
61.26
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
54.97
66.86
92.1
136.14
