KHAITAN (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir In terms of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that our Board of Directors will meet on Monday 28th day of October 2024 at 2.00 P.M. at Registered Office of the company situated at Everest House 20th Floor 46-C J. L. Nehru Road Ko4kata -700071. The Agenda inter alia includes: i) To consider approve and on record the Un-audited Financial Results (Provisional) for the Second quarter and Six months ended as on 30th September 2024. ii) To consider any other matter with permission of Chair. In our letter date 25/09/2024 we have already communicated closure of trading window of the Company form 1st October 2024 till end of 48 hours after the declaration of Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter ended 30th September 2024. Consequently the trading window will remain closed till 30th October 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith Unaudited Financial results of the Company along with copy of Statement issued by K. C. Bhattacherjee & Paul, Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024 which have been duly approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. 28th October, 2024. The Board meeting commenced at 02:00 p.m. and concluded at 7.00 p.m Please find the enclosure. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/10/2024)

KHAITAN (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Agenda inter includes. 1. To consider and approve draft notice of Annual General Meeting. 2. To finalise and approve Directors Report for the year ended 31-03-2024 3. To consider re-appointment of retiring Directors. 4. To fix date time venue of Annual General Meeting. 5. To consider closure of Register of Member. 6. To appoint Agency to provide E-voting facility to the members of the AGM. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chairman. The above is for your information and records Thanking You Yours faithfully For KHAITAN (INDIA) LIMITED Chandra Nath Banerjee Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

In terms of provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board at its meeting held on Wednesday the 28th August, 2024, inter alia has approved the following: Please refer enclosure for details. Read less..

KHAITAN (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To grant leave of absence if any. 2. To read confirm the minutes of the previous meeting held on 29-05-2024. 3. To consider appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer 4. To consider approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results (Provisional) for the first quarter and three months ended as on 30th June 2024. 5. To consider Secretarial Audit Report as on 31-03-2024. 6. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chairman. Please find enclosure (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

KHAITAN (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended as on 31st March 2024. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chairman. Please find enclosed Pursuant to Regulation 33 (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith Audited Financial results of the Company along with copy of Statement issued by K. C. Bhattacherjee & Paul, Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of the company for the Fourth Quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 which have been duly approved by the Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held on today i.e. 29th May, 2024. The full format of the Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024 shall be available on the website of the Stock Exchanges www.nseindia.com, www.bseindia.com and also on the companys website at www.khaitansugar.in The Board of Directors of the Company met and there was general discussion about the activities and affairs of the Company. The Board meeting commenced at 02:30 p.m. and concluded at 08:10 p.m. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

