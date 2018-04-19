To

The Members Khaitan (India) Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statement of Khaitan (India) Limited (the "Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March, 2023, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (Financial Statement).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view subject to qualification as mention in the basis for qualified opinion paragraph, in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Indian Accounting Standards specified in the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rule 2015 (as amended) under section 133 of the Act,, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2023, and net profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

Reference is invited to Note No. 45 to the financial results regarding the non-operation of sugar mill of the company for more than 5 years. In our opinion, the reported balances of the assets, liabilities, amount of income and expenses and cash flows in so far as relating to the said sugar division should have been recognised and disclosed as under discontinued operation, instead of the same has been considered as part of continuing/ regular business operation by the Company. Had the Sugar Mill business of the company being considered a discontinued operation, the reported balances of profit from continuing operations would have undergone change.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act"). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Results" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note no. 47 of the financial statements which indicates that the companys net worth has been gradually reduced and the company has incurred loss upto the immediately preceding few financial years. As the Management has reasons to believe of the improved results in forthcoming years, the financial statements of the company have been prepared on going concern basis.

Emphasis of Matter

Without modifying our opinion attention is drawn to following matters:

a) Reference is invited to Note No.-48 to financial statements, balances of trade receivables, trade payables, loans and advances, claims recoverable are subject to reconciliation and confirmation.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended 31" March, 2023. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

Key Audit Matters Auditor response to key audit matters Revenue Recognition Our audit procedures included: As disclosed in note 2(xv) of the financial statement, revenue is recognized at the fair value of consideration received or receivable when the significant risk, rewards and ownership of the goods have been transferred and the amount thereof can be measured reliably. This represents the net invoice value of goods supplied to third parties after deducting trade discounts, returns, volume rebates and outgoing taxes and is inclusive of packing charges. • Understanding the process followed by the Company to determine the amount of accrual for discounts and rebates. At year-end, amounts for volume based discounts, rebates and other promotion incentives that have been incurred and not provided to the customers are estimated and accrued. We have considered this as a key audit matter on account of significant judgement and estimate involved in calculation of provision for such discounts, rebates and other promotion incentives as at the Balance Sheet date. • Evaluating the design and implementation and testing operating effectiveness of Companys general IT controls, key manual and application controls over the Companys IT systems including controls over rebates agreements/ arrangements, rebate payments/ settlements and Companys review over the rebate accruals. • Inspecting on a sample basis, key customer contracts. Based on the terms and conditions relating to discounts and rebates, assessing the Companys revenue recognition policies with reference to the requirements of the applicable accounting standards. • Performing substantive testing by selecting samples of discounts and rebates transactions recorded during the year as well as period end discounts and rebates accruals and matching the parameters used in the computation with the relevant source documents. • Examining historical rebate-discount accrual together with our understanding of current year developments to form an expectation of the rebate-discount accrual as at year-end and comparing this expectation against the actual rebate-discount accrual, completing further inquiries and obtaining underlying documentation, on a sample basis, as appropriate. Further, we also performed retrospective review to evaluate the precision with which management makes estimates.

Provisions and contingent liabilities Our audit procedures included: The provisions and contingent liabilities relate to ongoing litigations and claims with various authorities and third parties. • Understanding the process followed by the Company for assessment and determination of the amount of provisions and contingent liabilities relating to taxation, litigations and claims. As at the year ended 31 March 2023, the determination of a provision or contingent liability requires significant judgment by the Company because of the inherent complexity in estimating future costs. The amount recognized as a provision is the best estimate of the expenditure. The provisions and contingent liabilities are subject to changes in the outcomes of litigations and claims and the positions taken by the Company. • Evaluating the design and implementation and testing operating effectiveness of key internal controls around the recognition and measurement of provisions and re-assessment of contingent liabilities. It involves significant judgment and estimation to determine the likelihood and timing of the cash outflows and interpretations of the legal aspects, tax legislations and judgments previously made by authorities. • Involving tax professionals with specialized skills and knowledge to assist in the assessment of the value of significant provisions and contingent liabilities relating to taxation matter, on sample basis, in light of the nature of the exposures, applicable regulations and related correspondence with the authorities. Inquiring the status in respect of significant provisions and contingent liabilities with the Companys internal tax and legal team, including challenging the assumptions and critical judgments made by the Company which impacted the computation of the provisions and inspecting the computation. Assessing the assumptions used and estimates of outcome and financial effect, including considering judgment of the Company, supplemented by experience of similar decisions previously made by the authorities and, in some cases, relevant opinions given by the Companys advisors and legal counsels. Evaluating judgments made by the Company by comparing the estimates of prior year to the actual outcome. Evaluating the Companys disclosures in the standalone financial statements in respect of provisions and contingent liabilities.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors report, Management Discussion & Analysis etc, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Such other Informations are expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified as above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate actions necessitated by the circumstances and the applicable laws and regulations

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

That Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements.

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statement

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

I) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013, and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

il) As required by section 143(3) of the Act and based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act. In respect of one director, aggregate remuneration of Rs. 14,08,912/- paid / provided during the year, is subject to the approval of the Members at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

1. Reference to the Note no 35, the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31st March, 2023 on its financial position in its financial statements in accordance with the generally accepted accounting practice in the financial statements.

2. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

3. There were no amounts, which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

4. (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

- directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or

- provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

- directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or

- provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause 4(i) and 4(ii) contain any material misstatement; and

5. No dividend declared or paid during the year by the Company.

I) Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from 1 April 2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2023.

"Annexure A" referred to in paragraph (i) under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory requirements" of our Independent Auditors Report of even date on the financial statements of Khaitan I ndia Ltd. for the year ended 31" March 2023

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

1 a) i) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant and equipment. ii) The Company has no intangible assets. b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year and same is under the process of reconciliation with fixed asset register. Pending such reconciliation, discrepancies, if any are not identified and adjusted. c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and based on the examination of the records of the Company, the lands measuring 8053.54 acres approximately are held by the company originally in the name of Ramnagar Cane & Sugar Company Limited as per the order no. 4572-L dated 12th March 1964 of Land Reform Branch, Land and Revenue Department, Government of West Bengal and thereafter the name of the company was changed to Khaitan Agro Complex Limited as per the certificate of incorporation issued by the Registrar of the Companies on 1st October 1994. Further M/s Khaitan (India) Limited was amalgamated with Khaitan Agro Complex limited with effect from 1st January 1994 as per the order of Honble Calcutta High Court dated 17th October 1994 and as per the order of the Court the name of the company was retained as Khaitan (India) Limited. The registrar of the Companies, West Bengal issued the Fresh Certificate of Incorporation on 14th November, 1994 and changed the name of the company from Khaitan Agro Complex Limited to Khaitan (India) Limited. Subsequently the Government of West Bengal in its Calcutta Gazette published on 17th April, 1995, vide its Notification no. 186-Ci/C dated 24th march, 1995 issued by the commerce and Industries Department, Group C made the amendments and substitute the Word and brackets from Khaitan Agro Complex Limited (Sugar Division) to Khaitan (India) Limited. Further, as per the letter issued by the Government of West Bengal, Memo No.- 158/BL & LRO/Bel-II/18 dated - 19.04.2018, the "retainer" mill is a "lessee" directly under the State for such land with the terms and conditions specified in rules made under section 4B of the WBLR Act, 1955. However, based on legal advice, the management is of the opinion that pending completion of necessary legal formalities and resolution of the demands as made by the Government of West Bengal, the Company continued to consider the said parcel of land freehold in character. Based on the examination of the sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed / the property tax receipts etc. we report that, the title deeds, of all immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. The deeds of freehold land measuring 2067.21 acres have been mortgaged with the lenders and as such were not made available to us for verification. d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has evaluated its Property, Plant and Equipment relating to the sugar division and provision for impairment amounting to Rs. 14,07,500/- has been made during the year. e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any Benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. 2 a) The inventory mainly including stocks lying with third parties that has been physically verified by the management during the year wherever possible and written confirmations have been obtained from such parties. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory in respect of such confirmations. Discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were not noted on physical verification of inventories. b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees in aggregate from banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets at any point of time of the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. 3 According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The Company has made investments in companies and granted secured and unsecured loans to companies and other parties, in respect of which the requisite information is as below. The company has not made any investments in or granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to firms and limited liability partnership a) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has provided loans to any other entity as below:

Amount in Rs Particulars Investments Loans Aggregate amount during the year ended 31 March 2023 - Subsidiaries - - - Others 2,45,79,943 - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date 31 March 2022 - Subsidiaries - - - Others 2,88,73,063 1,06,78,042

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of secured and unsecured loans are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of unsecured loans given, the stipulated terms of repayment of principal and payment of interest is on demand basis. Further, the Company has not given any advance in the nature of loan to any party during the year. d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of unsecured loans given which is repayable on demand. Further, the Company has not given any advances in the nature of loans to any party during the year. e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to same parties. Further, the Company has not given any advances in the nature of loans to any party. f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. 4 According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security as specified under Sections 185 and 186 of the Act. In respect of the investments made and loans given by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act have been complied with. 5 The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts, which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. 6 We were unable to review the books of account maintained by the Company in respect of the products where the maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder due to the operation of Sugar Mills was under suspension for more than 5 years and we are not able to express our opinion that whether the prescribed books of accounts and cost records have been made and maintained or not. 7 a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been irregular in depositing amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident fund, Income-Tax with the appropriate authorities. According to the records, the following statutory dues were outstanding as at 31st March, 2023 for a period of more than more six months from the day they became payable are given below:

Nature of Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs.) Period to which the Amount Relates Due Dates State Tax Professional Tax 9,16,100 01.03.2017 to 30.09.2022 21st of Next Month Income Tax Tax deducted at Source 1,54,278 01.08.2022 to 30.09.2022 7th of Next Month Goods and Service Tax Goods and Service Tax 3,28,87,376 01.09.2017 to 30.07.2022 20th of Next Month Sales Tax Value Added Tax 26,01,804 01.04.2016 to 30.06.2017 21st of Next Month

8 According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. 9 a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans to any financial institution, bank, Government or dues to debenture holders. b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority. c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not taken any term loans from banks. d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company. e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associates as defined under the Act. The Company does not hold any investment in any joint venture (as defined under the Act) during the year ended 31 March 2023. f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate companies (as defined under the Act). The Company does not hold any investment in any joint venture (as defined under the Act) during the year ended 31 March 2023. 10 a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. 11 a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us and representation obtained from the management, no instances of fraud by the Company or any fraud on the company by its officers or employees have been noticed or reported during the year. b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not received any whistle blower complaints during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. 12 According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. 13 In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. (Refer note no. 42 notes to financial statements) 14 a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit. 15 In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any noncash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. 16 a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC. 17 The Company has incurred cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year amounting to Rs. 28,44,407. 18 There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. 19 a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. 20 The provision of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 not is applicable on the Company, accordingly, clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable. 21 There is no consolidation of financial statements, accordingly reporting under clause 3(xxi) is not applicable.

"ANNEXURE B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph (ii)(f) under Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Ind AS financial statements of Khaitan (India) Limited.]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Khaitan (India) Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and Standards on Auditing, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial Reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

1. Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

2. Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

3. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management, override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants Of India.