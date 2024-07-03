iifl-logo-icon 1
Khaitan (India) Ltd Company Summary

79.71
(-6.77%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:03 PM

Khaitan (India) Ltd Summary

Khaitan (India) Ltd was incorporated in 1936. Khaitan Agro Complex merged with the firm from Jan.94, which belonged to the Khaitan House. The Company grows sugarcane and manufactures crystal sugar. It markets products under Khaitan brand. The sugar mill has been overhauled and it expects to double the crushed quantity and improve sugar recovery.The Khaitan name is renowned for innovations as well which reflected in design of pioneering product concepts such as Freshair fans, and models in the mini category. Now Khaitan is diversifying even further into pumps, lights, water heater added to Khaitans portfolio. A Scheme of Arrangement between Khaitan Electricals Ltd. (KEL), Kbaitan Lefin Limited (KLL) and the Company taken up in 2003-04 resulted into restructuring of Paid-up Capital of these Companies by reducing the 39,50,000 Equity Shares amounting to Rs 3.95 Crores due to cancellation effective from 01.01.2004.

