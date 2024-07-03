Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹351.95
Prev. Close₹350.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹12.56
Day's High₹351.95
Day's Low₹343.95
52 Week's High₹478
52 Week's Low₹311.4
Book Value₹69.16
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)634.28
P/E26.23
EPS13.37
Divi. Yield1.92
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.83
1.83
1.83
1.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
114.94
111.48
94.19
66.25
Net Worth
116.77
113.31
96.02
68.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
865.07
404.15
372.32
375.18
yoy growth (%)
114.04
8.54
-0.76
28.17
Raw materials
-807.01
-381.22
-352.43
-351.77
As % of sales
93.28
94.32
94.65
93.76
Employee costs
-5.7
-3.9
-3.28
-3.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
46.68
15.24
9.98
18.11
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-11.82
-3.89
-2.53
-6.45
Working capital
4.17
0.35
-7.97
12.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
114.04
8.54
-0.76
28.17
Op profit growth
218.7
120.43
-55.64
53.53
EBIT growth
206.41
52.27
-44.81
35.22
Net profit growth
207.12
52.18
-36.06
33.84
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
M B Parekh
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
N K Parekh
President & Company Secretary
P C Patel
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
A B Parekh
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
P.D. Shah
Non Executive Director
L Viswanathan
Independent Director
Shailashri Bhaskar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1986, Vinyl Chemicals (I) Limited is dealing in chemicals, mainly Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM). It was promoted by the Parekh Group - a well-known group which manufactures and sells the Fevicol brand of adhesives, synthetic resins, binders, surfactants, pigments, etc - and SICOM, a Government of Maharashtra enterprise. The Company is engaged mainly in trading of Vinyl Acetate Monomer.Uhde Gmbh, Germany, (a subsidary of Hoechst) has provided the technology for manufacturing Vinyl Acetate Monomer. Apart from providing technology the German colloborator provided basic engineering services and trained personnel for errection and start-up activities.This is the first company to manufacture VAM directly from petrochemical ethylene. VAM is a versatile petrochemical used in the manufacture of polyvinyl acetate, polyvinyl alchohol, ethylene vinyl acetate co-polymers, vinyl acrylic co-polymers, acrylic fibres, etc. Nearly 45% of the companys product is taken up by its group concern, Pidilite Industries, and other group companies.The company expanded its capactiy to produce VAM to 16400 TPA in May 99 with basic engineering help provided by Krupp Uhde Gmbh, Germany. During 2000-2001 the company has taken steps to implement debottlenecking expansion proposal to increase the capacity to 24500 TPA and the same was completed in 2001-02. The Oxygen/nitrogen was installed & commissioned in February,2002.During year 2007-08, VAM manufacturing unit of the company (VCIL) at Mahad g
Read More
The Vinyl Chemicals I Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹345.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vinyl Chemicals I Ltd is ₹634.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vinyl Chemicals I Ltd is 26.23 and 5.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vinyl Chemicals I Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vinyl Chemicals I Ltd is ₹311.4 and ₹478 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vinyl Chemicals I Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.82%, 3 Years at 13.68%, 1 Year at -23.73%, 6 Month at -15.09%, 3 Month at -9.94% and 1 Month at -2.42%.
