Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd Share Price

345.9
(-1.24%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:04:53 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open351.95
  • Day's High351.95
  • 52 Wk High478
  • Prev. Close350.25
  • Day's Low343.95
  • 52 Wk Low 311.4
  • Turnover (lac)12.56
  • P/E26.23
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value69.16
  • EPS13.37
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)634.28
  • Div. Yield1.92
No Records Found

Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

351.95

Prev. Close

350.25

Turnover(Lac.)

12.56

Day's High

351.95

Day's Low

343.95

52 Week's High

478

52 Week's Low

311.4

Book Value

69.16

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

634.28

P/E

26.23

EPS

13.37

Divi. Yield

1.92

Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd Corporate Action

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

14 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

11 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Jul, 2024

3 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 6.75

Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:26 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.41%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.41%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.05%

Non-Institutions: 49.52%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.83

1.83

1.83

1.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

114.94

111.48

94.19

66.25

Net Worth

116.77

113.31

96.02

68.08

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

865.07

404.15

372.32

375.18

yoy growth (%)

114.04

8.54

-0.76

28.17

Raw materials

-807.01

-381.22

-352.43

-351.77

As % of sales

93.28

94.32

94.65

93.76

Employee costs

-5.7

-3.9

-3.28

-3.14

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

46.68

15.24

9.98

18.11

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-11.82

-3.89

-2.53

-6.45

Working capital

4.17

0.35

-7.97

12.2

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

114.04

8.54

-0.76

28.17

Op profit growth

218.7

120.43

-55.64

53.53

EBIT growth

206.41

52.27

-44.81

35.22

Net profit growth

207.12

52.18

-36.06

33.84

No Record Found

Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

M B Parekh

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

N K Parekh

President & Company Secretary

P C Patel

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

A B Parekh

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

P.D. Shah

Non Executive Director

L Viswanathan

Independent Director

Shailashri Bhaskar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1986, Vinyl Chemicals (I) Limited is dealing in chemicals, mainly Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM). It was promoted by the Parekh Group - a well-known group which manufactures and sells the Fevicol brand of adhesives, synthetic resins, binders, surfactants, pigments, etc - and SICOM, a Government of Maharashtra enterprise. The Company is engaged mainly in trading of Vinyl Acetate Monomer.Uhde Gmbh, Germany, (a subsidary of Hoechst) has provided the technology for manufacturing Vinyl Acetate Monomer. Apart from providing technology the German colloborator provided basic engineering services and trained personnel for errection and start-up activities.This is the first company to manufacture VAM directly from petrochemical ethylene. VAM is a versatile petrochemical used in the manufacture of polyvinyl acetate, polyvinyl alchohol, ethylene vinyl acetate co-polymers, vinyl acrylic co-polymers, acrylic fibres, etc. Nearly 45% of the companys product is taken up by its group concern, Pidilite Industries, and other group companies.The company expanded its capactiy to produce VAM to 16400 TPA in May 99 with basic engineering help provided by Krupp Uhde Gmbh, Germany. During 2000-2001 the company has taken steps to implement debottlenecking expansion proposal to increase the capacity to 24500 TPA and the same was completed in 2001-02. The Oxygen/nitrogen was installed & commissioned in February,2002.During year 2007-08, VAM manufacturing unit of the company (VCIL) at Mahad g
Company FAQs

What is the Vinyl Chemicals I Ltd share price today?

The Vinyl Chemicals I Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹345.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vinyl Chemicals I Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vinyl Chemicals I Ltd is ₹634.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vinyl Chemicals I Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vinyl Chemicals I Ltd is 26.23 and 5.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vinyl Chemicals I Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vinyl Chemicals I Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vinyl Chemicals I Ltd is ₹311.4 and ₹478 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vinyl Chemicals I Ltd?

Vinyl Chemicals I Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.82%, 3 Years at 13.68%, 1 Year at -23.73%, 6 Month at -15.09%, 3 Month at -9.94% and 1 Month at -2.42%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vinyl Chemicals I Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vinyl Chemicals I Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.41 %
Institutions - 0.06 %
Public - 49.53 %

