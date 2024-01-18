|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|3 May 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|-
|6.75
|675
|Final
|PFA herewith the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31/03/2024 together with the Independent Auditors Report. the Board recommended payment of Dividend of Rs. 6.75 per equity share of Re.1/- (previous year Rs. 10/- per equity share comprising of Normal Dividend of Rs. 5/- per equity share and a Special Dividend of Rs.5/- per equity share) aggregating to Rs. 12,37,75,499/-(Previous Year Rs. 18,33,71,110/-) on 1,83,37,111 equity share of Re.1/- each
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.