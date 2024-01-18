PFA herewith the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31/03/2024 together with the Independent Auditors Report. the Board recommended payment of Dividend of Rs. 6.75 per equity share of Re.1/- (previous year Rs. 10/- per equity share comprising of Normal Dividend of Rs. 5/- per equity share and a Special Dividend of Rs.5/- per equity share) aggregating to Rs. 12,37,75,499/-(Previous Year Rs. 18,33,71,110/-) on 1,83,37,111 equity share of Re.1/- each