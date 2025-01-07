Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
865.07
404.15
372.32
375.18
yoy growth (%)
114.04
8.54
-0.76
28.17
Raw materials
-807.01
-381.22
-352.43
-351.77
As % of sales
93.28
94.32
94.65
93.76
Employee costs
-5.7
-3.9
-3.28
-3.14
As % of sales
0.65
0.96
0.88
0.83
Other costs
-7.96
-5.08
-10.28
-6.02
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.92
1.25
2.76
1.6
Operating profit
44.39
13.92
6.31
14.24
OPM
5.13
3.44
1.69
3.79
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-0.16
-0.04
-0.05
-0.07
Other income
2.46
1.36
3.72
3.95
Profit before tax
46.68
15.24
9.98
18.11
Taxes
-11.82
-3.89
-2.53
-6.45
Tax rate
-25.32
-25.53
-25.33
-35.6
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
34.86
11.35
7.45
11.66
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
34.86
11.35
7.45
11.66
yoy growth (%)
207.12
52.18
-36.06
33.84
NPM
4.03
2.8
2
3.1
