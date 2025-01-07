iifl-logo-icon 1
Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

338.7
(1.96%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:14:51 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

865.07

404.15

372.32

375.18

yoy growth (%)

114.04

8.54

-0.76

28.17

Raw materials

-807.01

-381.22

-352.43

-351.77

As % of sales

93.28

94.32

94.65

93.76

Employee costs

-5.7

-3.9

-3.28

-3.14

As % of sales

0.65

0.96

0.88

0.83

Other costs

-7.96

-5.08

-10.28

-6.02

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.92

1.25

2.76

1.6

Operating profit

44.39

13.92

6.31

14.24

OPM

5.13

3.44

1.69

3.79

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-0.16

-0.04

-0.05

-0.07

Other income

2.46

1.36

3.72

3.95

Profit before tax

46.68

15.24

9.98

18.11

Taxes

-11.82

-3.89

-2.53

-6.45

Tax rate

-25.32

-25.53

-25.33

-35.6

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

34.86

11.35

7.45

11.66

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

34.86

11.35

7.45

11.66

yoy growth (%)

207.12

52.18

-36.06

33.84

NPM

4.03

2.8

2

3.1

