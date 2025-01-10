Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.83
1.83
1.83
1.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
114.94
111.48
94.19
66.25
Net Worth
116.77
113.31
96.02
68.08
Minority Interest
Debt
0.49
0.49
0.79
0.49
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.14
0.04
0.03
0.05
Total Liabilities
117.4
113.84
96.84
68.62
Fixed Assets
0.75
0.85
0.2
0.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
57.44
39.65
77.91
54.59
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.14
0.07
0.01
0.04
Networking Capital
52.89
71.24
17.54
2.02
Inventories
119.83
84.62
52.97
73.22
Inventory Days
22.34
66.12
Sundry Debtors
106.25
31.24
11.21
110.73
Debtor Days
4.72
100
Other Current Assets
14.79
17.17
18.23
18.44
Sundry Creditors
-180.89
-56.32
-57.15
-195.93
Creditor Days
24.11
176.94
Other Current Liabilities
-7.09
-5.47
-7.72
-4.43
Cash
6.19
2.03
1.19
11.76
Total Assets
117.41
113.84
96.85
68.61
