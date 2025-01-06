iifl-logo-icon 1
Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

332.2
(-5.15%)
Jan 6, 2025

Vinyl Chemicals FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

46.68

15.24

9.98

18.11

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-11.82

-3.89

-2.53

-6.45

Working capital

4.17

0.35

-7.97

12.2

Other operating items

Operating

39.02

11.69

-0.51

23.86

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0.02

Free cash flow

39.01

11.69

-0.51

23.88

Equity raised

125.57

114.2

105.51

92.35

Investing

23.32

7.17

13.6

-4.73

Financing

1.28

0.98

0.98

0.98

Dividends paid

0

0

0

4.4

Net in cash

189.19

134.05

119.57

116.88

