Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
46.68
15.24
9.98
18.11
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-11.82
-3.89
-2.53
-6.45
Working capital
4.17
0.35
-7.97
12.2
Other operating items
Operating
39.02
11.69
-0.51
23.86
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0.02
Free cash flow
39.01
11.69
-0.51
23.88
Equity raised
125.57
114.2
105.51
92.35
Investing
23.32
7.17
13.6
-4.73
Financing
1.28
0.98
0.98
0.98
Dividends paid
0
0
0
4.4
Net in cash
189.19
134.05
119.57
116.88
