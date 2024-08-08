Pursuant Regulation 34(1) of SEBI (LODR), attaching herewith copy of Notice of forthcoming 38th AGM to be held on 8th August, 2024 by VC/OAVM 38th AGM of the Company was held on 8th August, 2024 at 12:00 noon via Video conferencing. In this regard we are enclosing the following: 1. Proceeding of the 38th AGM pursuant to Part A of Schedule III under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR (Annexure A) 2. voting result pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the Listing Regulation (Annexure B) 3. consolidated Report of the Scrutinizer consolidated Scrutinizer Report dated 8th August, 2024 on remote e-voting and electronic voting of AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024) Minutes of 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 8th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.08.2024)