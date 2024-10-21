iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd Board Meeting

329.65
(-1.12%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Vinyl Chemicals CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting21 Oct 202419 Sep 2024
PFA herewith the letter regarding the intimation of Board Meeting which will be held on 21/10/2024. PFA herewith the Statement of Unaudited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended 30/09/2024 along with statement of assets and liabilities and Cash flow statement as on that date and Limited Review Report on the said results. Read less.. PFA herewith the statement of Unaudited Financial Results for second quarter and half year ended 30/09/2024 along with statement of assets and liabilities and cash flow statement as on that date and limited review report on the said results. Read less.. Appointment of Ms. Aarti Falorh as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the COmpany in place of Shri P C Patel who has relinquished his officer w.e.f 4th November, 2024. Appointment of Ms. Aarti Falorh as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the COmpany in place of Shri P C Patel who has relinquished his officer w.e.f 4th November, 2024. Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024)
Board Meeting5 Aug 202416 Jul 2024
VINYL CHEMICALS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 5th August 2024 inter alia to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Provisional) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Further pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor & Report Trading by Employees & other Related Persons we wish to inform you that the Trading Window of the Company will remain closed from 30/06/2024 till 07/08/2024 for the purpose of the above Board Meeting. PFA herewith the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30/06/2024 together with Limited Review Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
Board Meeting3 May 202422 Apr 2024
VINYL CHEMICALS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 3rd May 2024 inter alia to consider the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company. Further pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor & Report Trading by Employees & other Related Persons we wish to inform you that the Trading Window of the Company will remain closed from 31/03/2024 till 05/05/2024 for the purpose of the above Board Meeting. PFA herewith the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31/03/2024 together with the Independent Auditors Report. We wish to inform you that pursuant to recommendation of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company have considered appointment of M/s. Mehul Gada & Associates, Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditor of the Company for a period of 5 consecutive years from the conclusion of the 38th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of 42nd Annual General Meeting to be held for Financial Year ending 31st March, 2029. Read less.. PFA herewith the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31/03/2024 together with the Independent Auditors Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.05.2024)
Board Meeting22 Jan 20245 Jan 2024
VINYL CHEMICALS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 22nd January 2024 inter alia to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Provisional) for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Further pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor & Report Trading by Employees & other Related Persons we wish to inform you that the Trading Window of the Company will remain closed from 31/12/2023 till 24/01/2024 for the purpose of the above Board Meeting. PFA herewith the scan copies of the statement of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31/12/2023 and Limited Review Report on the said results given by M/s Khanna & Panchmia, Auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.01.2024)

Vinyl Chemicals: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.