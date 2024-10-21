Board Meeting 21 Oct 2024 19 Sep 2024

PFA herewith the letter regarding the intimation of Board Meeting which will be held on 21/10/2024. PFA herewith the Statement of Unaudited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended 30/09/2024 along with statement of assets and liabilities and Cash flow statement as on that date and Limited Review Report on the said results. Read less.. PFA herewith the statement of Unaudited Financial Results for second quarter and half year ended 30/09/2024 along with statement of assets and liabilities and cash flow statement as on that date and limited review report on the said results. Read less.. Appointment of Ms. Aarti Falorh as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the COmpany in place of Shri P C Patel who has relinquished his officer w.e.f 4th November, 2024. Appointment of Ms. Aarti Falorh as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the COmpany in place of Shri P C Patel who has relinquished his officer w.e.f 4th November, 2024. Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 16 Jul 2024

VINYL CHEMICALS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 5th August 2024 inter alia to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Provisional) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Further pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor & Report Trading by Employees & other Related Persons we wish to inform you that the Trading Window of the Company will remain closed from 30/06/2024 till 07/08/2024 for the purpose of the above Board Meeting. PFA herewith the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30/06/2024 together with Limited Review Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)

Board Meeting 3 May 2024 22 Apr 2024

VINYL CHEMICALS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 3rd May 2024 inter alia to consider the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company. Further pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct to Regulate Monitor & Report Trading by Employees & other Related Persons we wish to inform you that the Trading Window of the Company will remain closed from 31/03/2024 till 05/05/2024 for the purpose of the above Board Meeting. PFA herewith the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31/03/2024 together with the Independent Auditors Report. We wish to inform you that pursuant to recommendation of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company have considered appointment of M/s. Mehul Gada & Associates, Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditor of the Company for a period of 5 consecutive years from the conclusion of the 38th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of 42nd Annual General Meeting to be held for Financial Year ending 31st March, 2029. Read less.. PFA herewith the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31/03/2024 together with the Independent Auditors Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.05.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jan 2024 5 Jan 2024