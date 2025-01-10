To the Members of

Vinyl Chemicals (India) Limited

Report on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of Vinyl Chemicals (India) Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including

Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in the Equity for the year then ended and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone

Ind AS Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read together with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015, (Ind AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and its Profit, Total Comprehensive Income, its Cash Flows and Changes in the Equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We have conducted our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on

Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered

Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone

Ind AS Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI’s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficientand appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate our report.

Information Other than the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report thereon

The Company’s Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises of the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report, Directors’ Report including Annexures to the Directors’ Report, Corporate Governance Report and Information for Shareholders but does not include the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance or conclusions thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Ind

AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including Other Comprehensive Income, Cash Flows and Changes in Equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Ind AS. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Ind AS Financial

Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, Management is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of Standalone Ind AS Financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an Auditor’s Report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS

Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financialcontrol system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of Management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty significant exists, we are required to draw attention in our Auditor’s Report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Ind AS

Financial Statements or if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements, including the disclosures and whether the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statementsmaybeinfluenced.We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing audit oftheauditandsignificant findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure "A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on 31st March 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors are disqualified as on 31 st March 2024 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodifiedopinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company’s internal financial control over financial reporting.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with the requirements of

Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its Directors during the year are in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the

Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone

Ind AS Financial Statements – refer Note 33 to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements; ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts; as such the question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses thereon does not arise; iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund. iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the

Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. (a) The Dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act.

(b) The Board of Directors have proposed Dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of Dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act. vi. Based on our examination on test basis of accounting software used by the Company for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 we are of the opinion that accounting software has feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and same was operated throughout the year in respect of all relevant transactions recorded in software. Further, during our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

This being first year of maintaining accounts with audit trail reporting requirement relating to preservation of audit trail as per statutory requirement for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

For Khanna & Panchmia Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 136041W

Devendra Khanna Partner Place : Mumbai Membership No. 038987 Date : 3rd May, 2024 UDIN # 24038987BKEQNN2761

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors’ Report

(Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date)

(i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and Right-of-use Assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. (b) The Company has a phased program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment and

Right-of-use Assets so to cover all the assets which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) Based on our audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and according to information and explanations given by the management, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment including Right-of-use Assets and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at

March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management during the year and, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by Management is appropriate. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such Banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has neither made any investments in companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, nor granted unsecured loans to other parties.

Further, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Hence, reporting under Clauses 3(iii), (iii)(a), (iii)(b), (iii)(c), (iii)(d), (iii)(e) and (iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, made investment or provided guarantee, which are covered by the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act. Hence, reporting under Clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, Clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The Cost records prescribed under Section 148(1) of the Act is not applicable to the Company and hence, Clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including

Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess and other statutory dues as applicable with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income tax, Sales Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess and other statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, there were no dues which have not been deposited in respect of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above on account of any dispute except as mentioned below:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount (in Rs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Sales Tax Act Sales Tax in Various States 6,44,71,632 2005-06 to 2007-08, 2009-10, 2010-11,2017-18 Joint Commissioner (Appeals), Maharashtra Sales Tax Tribunal and JC Appeal, Mumbai

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable. (d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial Public Offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, Clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management. (b) No report under Sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year. (c) According to information and explanations given to us there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) As the Company is not a Nidhi Company, the reporting under Clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable. (xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with

Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with them and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial/housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (d) In our opinion, there is no Core Investment Company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash loss during the current financial year or in theimmediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the Statutory Auditors of the Company during the year. (xix) Onthebasisofthefinancial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financialassets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) There is no unspent amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) requiring a transfer to a fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act in compliance with second proviso to Sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) There is no unspent amount in respect of ongoing projects of CSR under Sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act requiring a transfer to a special account in compliance with second proviso to Sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in Paragraph 2(f) under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Vinyl Chemicals (India) Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance financial

Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequateinternalfinancialcontrols over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial control system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our auditofinternalfinancialcontrols over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controlsoverfinancialreporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial control system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation financialstatements for external purposes in of accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial includes those policies and procedures that: (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financialstatements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of Management and Directors of the Company and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper Management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of information and explanations given to us, the Company has, in all materials respects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such financial controls over financial reporting are operating effectively as at March 31, 2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Khanna & Panchmia Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 136041W