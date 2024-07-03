iifl-logo-icon 1
Suumaya Industries Ltd Share Price

3.91
(0.51%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:09:10 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.97
  • Day's High3.97
  • 52 Wk High11
  • Prev. Close3.89
  • Day's Low3.9
  • 52 Wk Low 3.78
  • Turnover (lac)0.16
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-91.01
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)26.33
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Suumaya Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

3.97

Prev. Close

3.89

Turnover(Lac.)

0.16

Day's High

3.97

Day's Low

3.9

52 Week's High

11

52 Week's Low

3.78

Book Value

-91.01

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

26.33

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Suumaya Industries Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Suumaya Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Suumaya Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:32 AM
Mar-2024Feb-2024Feb-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 20.37%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 20.37%

Non-Promoter- 79.62%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 79.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Suumaya Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

61.14

36.64

28.07

24.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

672.86

29.66

408.98

14.73

Net Worth

734

66.3

437.05

38.74

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

2,448.75

210.69

174.98

377.39

yoy growth (%)

1,062.21

20.4

-53.63

77.97

Raw materials

-1,995.26

-193.77

-166.52

-366.72

As % of sales

81.48

91.96

95.16

97.17

Employee costs

-2.8

-1.7

-1.22

-0.75

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

416.32

10.84

5.08

2.1

Depreciation

-1.02

-0.22

-0.1

-0.01

Tax paid

-58.54

-2.68

-1.44

-0.65

Working capital

428.85

14.12

15.92

1.33

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1,062.21

20.4

-53.63

77.97

Op profit growth

3,690.41

114.98

147.2

191.5

EBIT growth

3,760.56

114.26

141.57

198.89

Net profit growth

4,283.8

124.55

149.97

225.59

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,187.7

663.48

12,816.24

4,262.25

210.7

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,187.7

663.48

12,816.24

4,262.25

210.7

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

24.5

93.94

6.35

1.17

0.03

Suumaya Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Suumaya Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Satish Jayantilal Khimawat

Chairman & Managing Director

Ushik Gala

Independent Director

Sharad Jain

Director

Sejal P Doshi

Director

Deepak Jain

Independent Director

Ishtiaq Ali

Addtnl Independent Director

Archana Chariwawala

Company Secretary

Meghal Mehta

Independent Director

Ashutosh Chandra

Director

Som Sagar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Suumaya Industries Ltd

Summary

Suumaya Industries Limited was originally incorporated as Richway Infrastructure Limited on August 11, 2011. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Richway International Trade Limited on March 11, 2014. The Company was listed on Institutional Trading Platform of BSE Limited on September 09, 2014. Further, the Companys name was changed to Suumaya Lifestyle Limited on July 07, 2017 and again from Suumaya Lifestyle Limited to Suumaya Industries Limited on November 02, 2020. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of designer wear of women like kurtis, ethnic tops, salwar suits etc. and deals in designer women apparels. The Company brings the finest collection of Designer kurtis, ethnic tops, salwar suits etc. and it has a unique destination to shop and styles for women apparels. Established in the year 2011, initially the Company was engaged into real-estate business and was listed into ITP segment and the current management and Promoters and Promoter Group into the textile business started dealing in cotton and other fabrics used in manufacturing of women apparels. The Company was only in trading business till 2017 and post- acquisition of partnership firm, it started manufacturing activity. On April 16, 2017, Suumaya Fashions was acquired by Richway International Trade Limited, through Business Transfer Agreement entered between Suumaya Fashions a proprietary firm of Mr. Ushik Gala and Suumaya Lifestyle Limited (Formerly known as Richway International Trade L
Company FAQs

What is the Suumaya Industries Ltd share price today?

The Suumaya Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3.91 today.

What is the Market Cap of Suumaya Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Suumaya Industries Ltd is ₹26.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Suumaya Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Suumaya Industries Ltd is 0 and -0.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Suumaya Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Suumaya Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Suumaya Industries Ltd is ₹3.78 and ₹11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Suumaya Industries Ltd?

Suumaya Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -17.29%, 3 Years at -70.29%, 1 Year at -50.13%, 6 Month at -32.58%, 3 Month at -22.20% and 1 Month at -11.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Suumaya Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Suumaya Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 20.38 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 79.62 %

