Open₹3.97
Prev. Close₹3.89
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.16
Day's High₹3.97
Day's Low₹3.9
52 Week's High₹11
52 Week's Low₹3.78
Book Value₹-91.01
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)26.33
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
61.14
36.64
28.07
24.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
672.86
29.66
408.98
14.73
Net Worth
734
66.3
437.05
38.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,448.75
210.69
174.98
377.39
yoy growth (%)
1,062.21
20.4
-53.63
77.97
Raw materials
-1,995.26
-193.77
-166.52
-366.72
As % of sales
81.48
91.96
95.16
97.17
Employee costs
-2.8
-1.7
-1.22
-0.75
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
416.32
10.84
5.08
2.1
Depreciation
-1.02
-0.22
-0.1
-0.01
Tax paid
-58.54
-2.68
-1.44
-0.65
Working capital
428.85
14.12
15.92
1.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1,062.21
20.4
-53.63
77.97
Op profit growth
3,690.41
114.98
147.2
191.5
EBIT growth
3,760.56
114.26
141.57
198.89
Net profit growth
4,283.8
124.55
149.97
225.59
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,187.7
663.48
12,816.24
4,262.25
210.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,187.7
663.48
12,816.24
4,262.25
210.7
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
24.5
93.94
6.35
1.17
0.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Satish Jayantilal Khimawat
Chairman & Managing Director
Ushik Gala
Independent Director
Sharad Jain
Director
Sejal P Doshi
Director
Deepak Jain
Independent Director
Ishtiaq Ali
Addtnl Independent Director
Archana Chariwawala
Company Secretary
Meghal Mehta
Independent Director
Ashutosh Chandra
Director
Som Sagar
Reports by Suumaya Industries Ltd
Summary
Suumaya Industries Limited was originally incorporated as Richway Infrastructure Limited on August 11, 2011. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Richway International Trade Limited on March 11, 2014. The Company was listed on Institutional Trading Platform of BSE Limited on September 09, 2014. Further, the Companys name was changed to Suumaya Lifestyle Limited on July 07, 2017 and again from Suumaya Lifestyle Limited to Suumaya Industries Limited on November 02, 2020. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of designer wear of women like kurtis, ethnic tops, salwar suits etc. and deals in designer women apparels. The Company brings the finest collection of Designer kurtis, ethnic tops, salwar suits etc. and it has a unique destination to shop and styles for women apparels. Established in the year 2011, initially the Company was engaged into real-estate business and was listed into ITP segment and the current management and Promoters and Promoter Group into the textile business started dealing in cotton and other fabrics used in manufacturing of women apparels. The Company was only in trading business till 2017 and post- acquisition of partnership firm, it started manufacturing activity. On April 16, 2017, Suumaya Fashions was acquired by Richway International Trade Limited, through Business Transfer Agreement entered between Suumaya Fashions a proprietary firm of Mr. Ushik Gala and Suumaya Lifestyle Limited (Formerly known as Richway International Trade L
The Suumaya Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3.91 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Suumaya Industries Ltd is ₹26.33 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Suumaya Industries Ltd is 0 and -0.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Suumaya Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Suumaya Industries Ltd is ₹3.78 and ₹11 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Suumaya Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -17.29%, 3 Years at -70.29%, 1 Year at -50.13%, 6 Month at -32.58%, 3 Month at -22.20% and 1 Month at -11.39%.
