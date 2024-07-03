Summary

Suumaya Industries Limited was originally incorporated as Richway Infrastructure Limited on August 11, 2011. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Richway International Trade Limited on March 11, 2014. The Company was listed on Institutional Trading Platform of BSE Limited on September 09, 2014. Further, the Companys name was changed to Suumaya Lifestyle Limited on July 07, 2017 and again from Suumaya Lifestyle Limited to Suumaya Industries Limited on November 02, 2020. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of designer wear of women like kurtis, ethnic tops, salwar suits etc. and deals in designer women apparels. The Company brings the finest collection of Designer kurtis, ethnic tops, salwar suits etc. and it has a unique destination to shop and styles for women apparels. Established in the year 2011, initially the Company was engaged into real-estate business and was listed into ITP segment and the current management and Promoters and Promoter Group into the textile business started dealing in cotton and other fabrics used in manufacturing of women apparels. The Company was only in trading business till 2017 and post- acquisition of partnership firm, it started manufacturing activity. On April 16, 2017, Suumaya Fashions was acquired by Richway International Trade Limited, through Business Transfer Agreement entered between Suumaya Fashions a proprietary firm of Mr. Ushik Gala and Suumaya Lifestyle Limited (Formerly known as Richway International Trade L

