Suumaya Industries Ltd Half Yearly Results

3.72
(-1.33%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022Mar-2022

Gross Sales

1,153.51

34.19

168.61

494.87

2,809.64

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,153.51

34.19

168.61

494.87

2,809.64

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

17.48

7.02

91.98

1.96

5.22

Total Income

1,170.99

41.21

260.59

496.83

2,814.86

Total Expenditure

1,783.38

243.01

716.65

494.95

2,472.52

PBIDT

-612.39

-201.8

-456.06

1.88

342.34

Interest

1.85

0.74

3.2

2.38

4.04

PBDT

-614.24

-202.54

-459.26

-0.5

338.3

Depreciation

2.51

2.72

3.74

4.48

3.21

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

178.41

-4.49

-2.97

2.97

56.85

Deferred Tax

-0.34

-0.54

-0.13

0.13

0.24

Reported Profit After Tax

-794.82

-200.23

-459.9

-8.08

278

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-794.82

-200.23

-459.9

-8.08

278

Extra-ordinary Items

-779.06

0

0

0

-279.33

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-15.76

-200.23

-459.9

-8.08

557.33

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

-34.33

0

-1.32

90.94

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

67.34

62.76

61.14

61.14

30.57

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-53.08

-590.23

-270.48

0.37

12.18

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-68.9

-585.63

-272.75

-1.63

9.89

