Suumaya Industries Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
1,153.51
34.19
168.61
494.87
2,809.64
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,153.51
34.19
168.61
494.87
2,809.64
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
17.48
7.02
91.98
1.96
5.22
Total Income
1,170.99
41.21
260.59
496.83
2,814.86
Total Expenditure
1,783.38
243.01
716.65
494.95
2,472.52
PBIDT
-612.39
-201.8
-456.06
1.88
342.34
Interest
1.85
0.74
3.2
2.38
4.04
PBDT
-614.24
-202.54
-459.26
-0.5
338.3
Depreciation
2.51
2.72
3.74
4.48
3.21
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
178.41
-4.49
-2.97
2.97
56.85
Deferred Tax
-0.34
-0.54
-0.13
0.13
0.24
Reported Profit After Tax
-794.82
-200.23
-459.9
-8.08
278
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-794.82
-200.23
-459.9
-8.08
278
Extra-ordinary Items
-779.06
0
0
0
-279.33
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-15.76
-200.23
-459.9
-8.08
557.33
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-34.33
0
-1.32
90.94
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
67.34
62.76
61.14
61.14
30.57
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-53.08
-590.23
-270.48
0.37
12.18
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-68.9
-585.63
-272.75
-1.63
9.89
