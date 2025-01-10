Suumaya Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
61.14
36.64
28.07
24.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
672.86
29.66
408.98
14.73
Net Worth
734
66.3
437.05
38.74
Minority Interest
Debt
70.14
65.61
67.13
21.6
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.42
1.14
0.06
0.13
Total Liabilities
805.56
133.05
504.24
60.47
Fixed Assets
35.75
50.96
12.37
4.33
Intangible Assets
Investments
42.14
41.77
7
0.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
724.02
36.66
422.62
51.08
Inventories
17.46
5.87
89.98
13.37
Inventory Days
13.41
23.16
Sundry Debtors
35.71
57.99
2,035.03
65.77
Debtor Days
303.33
113.93
Other Current Assets
1,107.55
268.64
97.9
8.93
Sundry Creditors
-68.06
-53.41
-1,718.56
-32.71
Creditor Days
256.16
56.66
Other Current Liabilities
-368.64
-242.43
-81.73
-4.27
Cash
3.65
3.66
62.25
4.96
Total Assets
805.56
133.05
504.24
60.47
