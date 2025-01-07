Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,448.75
210.69
174.98
377.39
yoy growth (%)
1,062.21
20.4
-53.63
77.97
Raw materials
-1,995.26
-193.77
-166.52
-366.72
As % of sales
81.48
91.96
95.16
97.17
Employee costs
-2.8
-1.7
-1.22
-0.75
As % of sales
0.11
0.8
0.69
0.2
Other costs
-25
-3.98
-2.01
-7.8
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.02
1.89
1.15
2.06
Operating profit
425.69
11.23
5.22
2.11
OPM
17.38
5.33
2.98
0.55
Depreciation
-1.02
-0.22
-0.1
-0.01
Interest expense
-9.5
-0.18
-0.06
-0.02
Other income
1.15
0.02
0.02
0.03
Profit before tax
416.32
10.84
5.08
2.1
Taxes
-58.54
-2.68
-1.44
-0.65
Tax rate
-14.06
-24.75
-28.5
-31.03
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
357.78
8.16
3.63
1.45
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
357.78
8.16
3.63
1.45
yoy growth (%)
4,283.8
124.55
149.97
225.59
NPM
14.61
3.87
2.07
0.38
