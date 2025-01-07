iifl-logo-icon 1
Suumaya Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.75
(-0.79%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:54:34 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

2,448.75

210.69

174.98

377.39

yoy growth (%)

1,062.21

20.4

-53.63

77.97

Raw materials

-1,995.26

-193.77

-166.52

-366.72

As % of sales

81.48

91.96

95.16

97.17

Employee costs

-2.8

-1.7

-1.22

-0.75

As % of sales

0.11

0.8

0.69

0.2

Other costs

-25

-3.98

-2.01

-7.8

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.02

1.89

1.15

2.06

Operating profit

425.69

11.23

5.22

2.11

OPM

17.38

5.33

2.98

0.55

Depreciation

-1.02

-0.22

-0.1

-0.01

Interest expense

-9.5

-0.18

-0.06

-0.02

Other income

1.15

0.02

0.02

0.03

Profit before tax

416.32

10.84

5.08

2.1

Taxes

-58.54

-2.68

-1.44

-0.65

Tax rate

-14.06

-24.75

-28.5

-31.03

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

357.78

8.16

3.63

1.45

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

357.78

8.16

3.63

1.45

yoy growth (%)

4,283.8

124.55

149.97

225.59

NPM

14.61

3.87

2.07

0.38

