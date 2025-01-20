Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1,922.93
20.4
Op profit growth
4,120.82
114.97
EBIT growth
4,198.17
114.25
Net profit growth
4,876.53
124.51
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.12
5.33
2.98
EBIT margin
11.12
5.23
2.94
Net profit margin
9.52
3.87
2.07
RoCE
155.04
21.44
RoNW
38.72
5.88
RoA
33.2
3.96
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
144.67
3.38
1.51
Dividend per share
3
0
0.1
Cash EPS
144.28
3.3
1.47
Book value per share
172.99
16.13
12.73
Valuation ratios
P/E
0.69
3.29
9.47
P/CEPS
0.7
3.37
9.71
P/B
0.58
0.69
1.12
EV/EBIDTA
1.11
6.23
14.28
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0.1
0
6.87
Tax payout
-12.59
-24.75
-28.5
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
160.95
98.68
Inventory days
19.84
24.72
Creditor days
-181.23
-57.79
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-50.11
-59.65
-79.69
Net debt / equity
-0.07
0.42
0.2
Net debt / op. profit
-0.08
1.47
1.21
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-87.59
-91.96
-95.16
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.8
-0.58
Other costs
-1.21
-1.89
-1.26
