Suumaya Industries Ltd Key Ratios

3.51
(-2.23%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:49:41 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1,922.93

20.4

Op profit growth

4,120.82

114.97

EBIT growth

4,198.17

114.25

Net profit growth

4,876.53

124.51

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

11.12

5.33

2.98

EBIT margin

11.12

5.23

2.94

Net profit margin

9.52

3.87

2.07

RoCE

155.04

21.44

RoNW

38.72

5.88

RoA

33.2

3.96

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

144.67

3.38

1.51

Dividend per share

3

0

0.1

Cash EPS

144.28

3.3

1.47

Book value per share

172.99

16.13

12.73

Valuation ratios

P/E

0.69

3.29

9.47

P/CEPS

0.7

3.37

9.71

P/B

0.58

0.69

1.12

EV/EBIDTA

1.11

6.23

14.28

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0.1

0

6.87

Tax payout

-12.59

-24.75

-28.5

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

160.95

98.68

Inventory days

19.84

24.72

Creditor days

-181.23

-57.79

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-50.11

-59.65

-79.69

Net debt / equity

-0.07

0.42

0.2

Net debt / op. profit

-0.08

1.47

1.21

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-87.59

-91.96

-95.16

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.8

-0.58

Other costs

-1.21

-1.89

-1.26

