Suumaya Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

3.72
(-1.33%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1,148.46

636.25

11,013.87

1,251.22

134.44

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,148.46

636.25

11,013.87

1,251.22

134.44

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

19.79

72.61

6.01

0.77

0.02

Total Income

1,168.25

708.86

11,019.88

1,251.99

134.46

Total Expenditure

1,521.86

694.04

10,220.58

1,042.74

119.87

PBIDT

-353.61

14.82

799.3

209.25

14.59

Interest

1.16

3.11

5.9

1.87

0.11

PBDT

-354.77

11.71

793.4

207.38

14.48

Depreciation

4.07

6.3

5.32

0.58

0.28

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-4.49

11.21

96.99

63.75

1.86

Deferred Tax

-0.8

1.63

0.52

0

-0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

-353.55

-7.43

690.57

143.05

12.35

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

-0.03

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-353.55

-7.43

690.57

143.08

12.35

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-353.55

-7.43

690.57

143.08

12.35

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-58.58

-1.13

246.03

59.6

5.14

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

62.76

61.14

28.07

24.01

24.01

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-30.78

2.32

7.25

16.72

10.85

PBDTM(%)

-30.89

1.84

7.2

16.57

10.77

PATM(%)

-30.78

-1.16

6.27

11.43

9.18

