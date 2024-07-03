Suumaya Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,148.46
636.25
11,013.87
1,251.22
134.44
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,148.46
636.25
11,013.87
1,251.22
134.44
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
19.79
72.61
6.01
0.77
0.02
Total Income
1,168.25
708.86
11,019.88
1,251.99
134.46
Total Expenditure
1,521.86
694.04
10,220.58
1,042.74
119.87
PBIDT
-353.61
14.82
799.3
209.25
14.59
Interest
1.16
3.11
5.9
1.87
0.11
PBDT
-354.77
11.71
793.4
207.38
14.48
Depreciation
4.07
6.3
5.32
0.58
0.28
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-4.49
11.21
96.99
63.75
1.86
Deferred Tax
-0.8
1.63
0.52
0
-0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
-353.55
-7.43
690.57
143.05
12.35
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
-0.03
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-353.55
-7.43
690.57
143.08
12.35
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-353.55
-7.43
690.57
143.08
12.35
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-58.58
-1.13
246.03
59.6
5.14
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
62.76
61.14
28.07
24.01
24.01
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-30.78
2.32
7.25
16.72
10.85
PBDTM(%)
-30.89
1.84
7.2
16.57
10.77
PATM(%)
-30.78
-1.16
6.27
11.43
9.18
