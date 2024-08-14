Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 13 Aug 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Suumaya Industries Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Suumaya Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jun 2024 10 Jun 2024

To consider stock split of equity shares and other business matters Suumaya Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding outcome of Board meeting held on Jun 17, 2024 and board has deferred the decision of Stock split. Suumaya Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Mr Amit Satwara as Executive Director of the company w.e.f. Jun 18, 2024. Suumaya Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Mr Sumit Padhiyar as Non- Executive Director of the company w.e.f. Jun 18, 2024. Suumaya Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Mrs Ankita Satwara as Chief Financial Officer of the company w.e.f. Jun 18, 2024. Suumaya Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Resignation of Mr Ushik Mahesh Gala as Chairman & Managing Director of the company w.e.f. Jun 30, 2024. Suumaya Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Resignation of Ms Meghal Mehta as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the company w.e.f. Jun 30, 2024. Suumaya Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Resignation of Mr Sejal Doshi as Non- Executive Director of the company w.e.f. Jun 17, 2024. Suumaya Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Resignation of Mr Ishtiaq Ali as Independent Director of the company w.e.f. Jun 17, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 17.06.2024) Suumaya Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 17, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 19.06.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 SUULD : 30-May-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on May 29, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024) Suumaya Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024