Suumaya Industries Ltd Summary

Suumaya Industries Limited was originally incorporated as Richway Infrastructure Limited on August 11, 2011. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Richway International Trade Limited on March 11, 2014. The Company was listed on Institutional Trading Platform of BSE Limited on September 09, 2014. Further, the Companys name was changed to Suumaya Lifestyle Limited on July 07, 2017 and again from Suumaya Lifestyle Limited to Suumaya Industries Limited on November 02, 2020. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of designer wear of women like kurtis, ethnic tops, salwar suits etc. and deals in designer women apparels. The Company brings the finest collection of Designer kurtis, ethnic tops, salwar suits etc. and it has a unique destination to shop and styles for women apparels. Established in the year 2011, initially the Company was engaged into real-estate business and was listed into ITP segment and the current management and Promoters and Promoter Group into the textile business started dealing in cotton and other fabrics used in manufacturing of women apparels. The Company was only in trading business till 2017 and post- acquisition of partnership firm, it started manufacturing activity. On April 16, 2017, Suumaya Fashions was acquired by Richway International Trade Limited, through Business Transfer Agreement entered between Suumaya Fashions a proprietary firm of Mr. Ushik Gala and Suumaya Lifestyle Limited (Formerly known as Richway International Trade Limited). Pursuant to the business transfer agreement the Company acquired assets and liabilities of Suumaya Fashions and all the manufacturing operations and trading activities was consolidated with the Company. Suumaya Fashions was earlier engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of dress materials, suits, sarees, kurtis, garments for men, women and kids including daily wear, wearing apparels, party wears, uniforms, sportswear, active wears, inner wear, purses, belts, wallets and other allied goods made from cotton, silk, synthetics, jute, velvet, woollen, leather or with any combination thereof.In May 2018, the Company came up with a Public Offer of 76,88,000 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 13.83 Crore, consisting a Fresh Issue Equity Shares of 18,88,000 by raising equity capital to Rs 3.39 Crore and an Offer for Sale of 58,00,000 Equity Shares by raising capital of Rs 10.44 Crore.