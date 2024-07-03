Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹279.15
Prev. Close₹280.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹16.02
Day's High₹279.2
Day's Low₹266.55
52 Week's High₹335
52 Week's Low₹120
Book Value₹130.07
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)252.72
P/E65.43
EPS4.31
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.36
9.36
9.36
9.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
108.18
89.36
80.88
88.59
Net Worth
117.54
98.72
90.24
97.95
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
7.72
6.46
10.57
11.52
yoy growth (%)
19.36
-38.85
-8.25
0.42
Raw materials
-5.62
-5.28
-8.6
-10.09
As % of sales
72.9
81.73
81.38
87.57
Employee costs
-2.16
-2.05
-2.28
-2.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
0.36
-0.32
4.35
1.78
Depreciation
-0.38
-0.47
-0.49
-0.41
Tax paid
0
0
-0.01
0.26
Working capital
-1.49
-5.48
1.47
1.76
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.36
-38.85
-8.25
0.42
Op profit growth
52.88
22.42
-41.82
17.77
EBIT growth
-352.56
-106.49
140.47
-71.52
Net profit growth
-213.52
-107.48
111.18
-67.73
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
RAMESH DUNGARMAL TAINWALA
Non Executive Director
Rakesh Tainwala
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mayank Dhuldhoya
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ketan Barai
Independent Non Exe. Director
Uday Mehta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Devendra Anand
Director & CFO
Upasana Babel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Divya Saboo
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on 4 Sep.85, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Limited became Public Company in 1986. It was promoted by Ramesh Tainwala. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing extruded plastic sheets of various polymers like PVC, PP, PPGL, HDPE, ABS etc. and sheet trading. These sheets have diverse application in the fabrication of industrial equipments, lining of chemical tanks, signboards, exhibition stalls, automobiles and white goods industry as well as pollution control equipment. These sheets are a very good substitute for conventional materials like wood, metal etc. due to its advantages of being tough, light and anticorrosive.The Company started out by manufacturing household consumer utility products like wet wipes and mosquito repellants. These products were launched under foreign technical collaborations with world leaders in their field like Storalene AB, Sweden and Sumitomo Corporation, Japan. After that, it diversified into the plastics sheet extrusion in 1990. It got into a technical collaboration with Cincinnati Milacron, Austria for the manufacture of PVC Sheets. In 1993, it joined hands with another company Amut Spa, Italy for the expansion of its plastic sheet extrusion business. The Companys business of consumer products was subsidiarised into a new company, Tainwala Personal Care Products Limited in 1994, in order that better focus could be provided to the marketing of the products.
Read More
The Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹270 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics India Ltd is ₹252.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics India Ltd is 65.43 and 1.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics India Ltd is ₹120 and ₹335 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.88%, 3 Years at 58.35%, 1 Year at 89.77%, 6 Month at 46.99%, 3 Month at 31.23% and 1 Month at -5.02%.
