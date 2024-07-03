iifl-logo-icon 1
Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd Share Price

270
(-3.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:26:35 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open279.15
  • Day's High279.2
  • 52 Wk High335
  • Prev. Close280.1
  • Day's Low266.55
  • 52 Wk Low 120
  • Turnover (lac)16.02
  • P/E65.43
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value130.07
  • EPS4.31
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)252.72
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

279.15

Prev. Close

280.1

Turnover(Lac.)

16.02

Day's High

279.2

Day's Low

266.55

52 Week's High

335

52 Week's Low

120

Book Value

130.07

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

252.72

P/E

65.43

EPS

4.31

Divi. Yield

0

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd Corporate Action

19 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

19 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Jul, 2024

26 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:49 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.44%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.44%

Non-Promoter- 0.26%

Institutions: 0.26%

Non-Institutions: 32.29%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.36

9.36

9.36

9.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

108.18

89.36

80.88

88.59

Net Worth

117.54

98.72

90.24

97.95

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

7.72

6.46

10.57

11.52

yoy growth (%)

19.36

-38.85

-8.25

0.42

Raw materials

-5.62

-5.28

-8.6

-10.09

As % of sales

72.9

81.73

81.38

87.57

Employee costs

-2.16

-2.05

-2.28

-2.33

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

0.36

-0.32

4.35

1.78

Depreciation

-0.38

-0.47

-0.49

-0.41

Tax paid

0

0

-0.01

0.26

Working capital

-1.49

-5.48

1.47

1.76

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.36

-38.85

-8.25

0.42

Op profit growth

52.88

22.42

-41.82

17.77

EBIT growth

-352.56

-106.49

140.47

-71.52

Net profit growth

-213.52

-107.48

111.18

-67.73

No Record Found

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

RAMESH DUNGARMAL TAINWALA

Non Executive Director

Rakesh Tainwala

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mayank Dhuldhoya

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ketan Barai

Independent Non Exe. Director

Uday Mehta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Devendra Anand

Director & CFO

Upasana Babel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Divya Saboo

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 4 Sep.85, Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) Limited became Public Company in 1986. It was promoted by Ramesh Tainwala. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing extruded plastic sheets of various polymers like PVC, PP, PPGL, HDPE, ABS etc. and sheet trading. These sheets have diverse application in the fabrication of industrial equipments, lining of chemical tanks, signboards, exhibition stalls, automobiles and white goods industry as well as pollution control equipment. These sheets are a very good substitute for conventional materials like wood, metal etc. due to its advantages of being tough, light and anticorrosive.The Company started out by manufacturing household consumer utility products like wet wipes and mosquito repellants. These products were launched under foreign technical collaborations with world leaders in their field like Storalene AB, Sweden and Sumitomo Corporation, Japan. After that, it diversified into the plastics sheet extrusion in 1990. It got into a technical collaboration with Cincinnati Milacron, Austria for the manufacture of PVC Sheets. In 1993, it joined hands with another company Amut Spa, Italy for the expansion of its plastic sheet extrusion business. The Companys business of consumer products was subsidiarised into a new company, Tainwala Personal Care Products Limited in 1994, in order that better focus could be provided to the marketing of the products.The company came out with a public issue at a premium o
Company FAQs

What is the Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics India Ltd share price today?

The Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹270 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics India Ltd is ₹252.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics India Ltd is 65.43 and 1.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics India Ltd is ₹120 and ₹335 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics India Ltd?

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.88%, 3 Years at 58.35%, 1 Year at 89.77%, 6 Month at 46.99%, 3 Month at 31.23% and 1 Month at -5.02%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.45 %
Institutions - 0.26 %
Public - 32.29 %

